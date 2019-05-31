These beaten-down victims of the trade war offer long-term gains, says dean of valuation

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.Politicsread more
After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.Politicsread more
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...Politicsread more
Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...Politicsread more
Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.Technologyread more
In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.Marketsread more
The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.Autosread more
President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.Marketsread more
Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...Traderead more
After a brutal sell-off in May, investors are looking for shelter.
The major averages all fell this month on concerns around global growth and U.S.-China trade, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indices losing over 6%, and the Nasdaq Composite falling nearly 8% as of early Friday trading.
But for those seeking safety, the near-term outlook may not look particularly appealing, with the Trump administration's multifaceted escalation of its trade war policies weighing on the broader market, says Aswath Damodaran, NYU Stern School of Business finance professor and Wall Street's so-called dean of valuation.
"There is no safe place in this market. You can't buy high-dividend-yield stocks. You can't buy high-cash-flow stocks," Damodaran said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money." "They're not going to provide you the protection on price."
He spoke hours before President Donald Trump's surprise threaten to impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports beginning June 10 if Mexico does not take action to "reduce or eliminate the number of illegal aliens" crossing into the U.S.
"If you want value,'" Damodaran said, "you've got to go where it's darkest, and it's darkest right now for companies that are most exposed to China: the Boeings, the Caterpillars, the Nvidias, the Apples. "
That may seem counterintuitive, as these four stocks have all but become poster children for the trade war's negative effects on the U.S. stock market, but for those with a long-term investment plan, this may just be the right strategy, Damodaran said.
"The market is pricing in an extended trade war, which means if you're buying these stocks, you're not buying them for the near term, you're buying them for the long term," he said. "Now, [it depends on] how much of a strong stomach you have, but that's what I'd look at."
Naturally, this strategy comes with a few major caveats, he added. This is "a market where prices are not going to be protected," so even if investors buy stocks they see as "safe," they'd do well not to focus too much on intraday moves, he said.
"To the extent that this trade war continues and it continues to inflict damage, stock prices can go anywhere," Damodaran said. "It doesn't matter how much of a dividend yield you have, what cash flow protection you have. I think prices are going to be impacted across the board. So, if you're looking for safety in the sense of, 'I'm going to collect my dividend [and] my stock is going to be pretty protected,' I think you might be looking in the wrong place because this is a market that's going to be volatile."
As such, some investors may want to simply "collect the dividends, not check [their] brokerage account for a couple of years and come back in 2021," the professor said.
"I think politics, as much as economics, is going to play a role for the next 18 months," Damodaran said. "And that's going to mean that there's going to be no quick resolution to any of the big problems that are hanging over the market."
Stocks sank Friday morning, after Trump's latest tariff threat.