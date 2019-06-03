Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

A private survey shows China factory activity in May was higher...

The Caixin/Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index for May was 50.2, slightly above the 50 level which analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

China Economyread more

Beijing vows to defend 'islands and rocks' in the South China Sea

A high-level colonel in the Chinese military admits there's a possibility of a "miscalculation" in the South China Sea, but defended China's "need" to protect what Beijing...

Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley sees global recession 'in three quarters' if Trump...

Investors are not fully appreciating the effect of reduced capital expenditures, which could drive down global demand, according to the bank.

Marketsread more

China releases official document blaming America for trade war

China on Sunday took a firm official stance against the U.S. on trade, issuing a paper that illustrates a widening gap between the two sides.

China Politicsread more

Asia markets mixed as trade fears heat up

Stocks in Asia were mixed in Monday morning trade amid increasing concerns over the state of global trade.

Asia Marketsread more

DOJ could move faster against Google than it did against...

Microsoft's battle with the Justice Department dragged on for almost a decade. If the DOJ investigates Google, expect things to move more quickly, according to two antitrust...

Technologyread more

Trump announces departure of White House economic advisor Kevin...

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett will "shortly" leave his post.

White Houseread more

Airports are unlikely to follow Orlando's lead in banning...

Chapels and interfaith prayer spaces, many with full or part-time chaplains, are among the amenities offered by more than three dozen airports around the country. Orlando...

Travelread more

FAA says more than 300 Boeing 737 jets could have parts...

The FAA plans to order airlines to replace the parts in question, a new wrinkle for carriers who are already grappling with grounded 737 Max planes.

Airlinesread more

US set to grant tentative approval to American Airlines-Qantas...

The U.S. Transportation Department is expected to provide tentative approval to a bid by American Airlines and Qantas Airways to operate a joint venture, two people briefed on...

Airlinesread more

Trump encourages no-deal Brexit ahead of state visit, offers...

President Donald Trump encouraged the United Kingdom to walk away from negotiations with the European Union if they are unable to secure a favorable Brexit deal.

Politicsread more

Wall Street analysts are finding some buying opportunities amid...

Despite the U.S.-China trade war, analysts say there are plenty of quality companies to invest in.

Marketsread more
Politics

Beijing vows to defend 'islands and rocks' in the South China Sea

Huileng Tan@huileng_tan
Key Points
  • At the Shangri-La Dialogue, the U.S. and China sparred over a range of issues from contested territory in the South China Sea to the ongoing trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
  • Zhou Bo, a senior colonel of the People's Liberation Army, said that "China does need to have necessary defense of these islands and rocks which we believe are Chinese territory."
  • During the summit, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the U.S. will no longer "tiptoe" around Chinese behavior in Asia.
VIDEO0:4400:44
China's policy toward the US is 'very much consistent': Military official
Squawk Box Asia

A high-level colonel in the Chinese military admits there's a possibility of a "miscalculation" in the South China Sea, but defended China's "need" to protect what Beijing deems as its territory.

Zhou Bo, a senior colonel of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) said that "China does need to have necessary defense of these islands and rocks which we believe are Chinese territory."

"We don't believe that they are artificial islands," he told CNBC's Sri Jegarajah on Sunday at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a three-day security forum held in Singapore.

South China Sea dispute

China has staked its claims on a massive section of the resource-rich South China Sea that extends roughly 1,000 miles from its southern shores. Parts of the waterway — one of the world's busiest — have also been claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei.

At the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, the U.S. and China sparred over a range of issues from contested territory in the South China Sea to the ongoing trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. The annual event has in recent years become a diplomatic battleground between the two economic powerhouses as they vie for geopolitical influence.

During the summit, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the U.S. will no longer "tiptoe" around Chinese behavior in Asia. Washington has consistently warned Beijing against the militarization of artificial features in the disputed waters.

VIDEO2:5202:52
Chinese military official on the South China Sea dispute
Squawk Box Asia

But Zhou defended China, saying: "If they are just artificial islands built out of (the) blue, why do they have Chinese names even long time ago? We didn't name these rocks and islands in the last three years, right? So that is self-evident."

Zhou said that ships from both sides sometimes get dangerously close and acknowledged: "Of course there is a danger of miscalculation."

He added, however, that "in spite of this, it is the good wish of the both sides not to lead to any accidents (happening), let alone spill into conflict."

"A common point between China and the United States is that both of them agree to freedom of navigation, but they disagree as to what it means," Zhou said.

Unfair to 'bash' Huawei

Addressing the situation surrounding Huawei recently, Zhou said he didn't think the Chinese telecommunications giant was a security threat to the U.S.

"We think this is really unfair for the United States to bash such a Chinese company with such heavy weight and volume," said Zhou.

"First of all, it's just a commercial company. As a CEO said, if you like China's Huawei product, you buy it, if you like Apple, you buy it. So it's just a normal product, " he said.

"And so far in spite of all the inquiries or interest in Huawei for the so-called back door issue, no one has really find such a issue. So I believe, just leave it to the market and leave it to the experts..., " he said.

As to arguments that Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei has military links, Zhou said that argument was not justified. Ren was a former serving officer in the Chinese army.

"Ren Zhengfei is just the one of more than millions of people who have retired from PLA and who had to seek another job. But because of when he retired from the PLA, he was not so senior — even not as senior as I am — so he has to find a find a job," said Zhou.

Watch: Why the US thinks Huawei has been a national security threat for years
VIDEO4:4104:41
Why the US thinks Huawei is a massive national security threat
Cybersecurity