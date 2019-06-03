A private survey shows China's manufacturing activity for May was slightly higher than expected

The Caixin/Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index for May was 50.2. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the manufacturing indicator to come in at 50.China Economyread more
Investors are not fully appreciating the effect of reduced capital expenditures, which could drive down global demand, according to the bank.Marketsread more
China on Sunday took a firm official stance against the U.S. on trade, issuing a paper that illustrates a widening gap between the two sides.China Politicsread more
Microsoft's battle with the Justice Department dragged on for almost a decade. If the DOJ investigates Google, expect things to move more quickly, according to two antitrust...Technologyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett will "shortly" leave his post.White Houseread more
Chapels and interfaith prayer spaces, many with full or part-time chaplains, are among the amenities offered by more than three dozen airports around the country. Orlando...Travelread more
The FAA plans to order airlines to replace the parts in question, a new wrinkle for carriers who are already grappling with grounded 737 Max planes.Airlinesread more
Stocks in Asia were mixed in Monday morning trade amid increasing concerns over the state of global trade.Asia Marketsread more
President Donald Trump encouraged the United Kingdom to walk away from negotiations with the European Union if they are unable to secure a favorable Brexit deal.Politicsread more
Despite the U.S.-China trade war, analysts say there are plenty of quality companies to invest in.Marketsread more
This article explains the antitrust concerns about Google from other companies, critics in Washington and the EU, and how a Justice Department probe could impact the sprawling...Technologyread more
A private survey of China's factory sector showed on Monday that manufacturing activity was slightly better than expected.
The Caixin/Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index for May was 50.2. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the indicator to come in at 50. The PMI reading for April was 50.2.
PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that signal contraction.
Last week, China's official manufacturing PMI for May came in at 49.4, lower than the 49.9 economists polled by Reuters had forecast. It was lower than April's reading of 50.1. The official non-manufacturing PMI for May was 54.3 — unchanged from April.
Analysts had warned that the official PMI data show that growth in China remains under pressure, despite earlier optimism that Chinese officials managed to stabilize the world's second-largest economy.
Before the release of the Caixin indicator, an economist from Mizuho Bank said the data "will not supplant the overall sense of economic pessimism" even if it turns out "unexpectedly resilient."
"Our best guess is that despondency will build up around China's growth/exports expectations, spilling over more widely to the rest of Asia/Australia, in the near-term," Vishnu Varathan, Mizuho's head of economics and strategy, wrote in a Monday morning note.
"What's more, the wider strategic tech war playing out with Huawei (and related suppliers and advanced Chinese tech companies) also creates a chill around the outlook for not only for exports, but for wider commercial activity as well," he added.
The PMI is a survey of businesses about the operating environment. Such data offer a first glimpse into what's happening in an economy, as they are usually among the first major economic indicators released each month.
For China, the PMI is among economic indicators that investors globally watch closely for signs of trouble amid domestic headwinds and the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.
The official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned enterprises. A separate survey, the Caixin indicator, features a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms.