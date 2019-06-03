Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Apple, Alphabet, FedEx, Humana, Boeing & more

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Apple – Apple holds its Worldwide Developers Conference Monday and is reportedly set to announce the end of its iTunes store. Bloomberg reports that iTunes functions will be divided among three newly developed applications.

Alphabet – Alphabet's Google unit is the subject of an upcoming antitrust probe by the Justice Department, according to multiple reports. The probe will focus on Google's search and other businesses.

Cypress Semiconductor – The chipmaker will be bought by Germany's Infineon for $23.85 per share in cash, a 34 percent premium over Friday's close. The deal is valued at $10.1 billion including assumed debt.

FedEx – China is launching a probe of FedEx following accusations that packages intended for telecom giant Huawei were diverted.

Humana – In an SEC filing, Humana said it did not intend to make a proposal to combine with health insurer Centene as an alternative to Centene's planned acquisition of WellCare Health Plans. Humana said this statement was a one-time exception to its policy of not commenting on market rumors.

Goldman Sachs – Goldman is buying Capital Vision Services – manager of the MyEyeDr optometry practices – from a private equity firm and a Canadian pension fund. Goldman did not reveal financial details but the Wall Street Journal reports that the deal is worth $2.7 billion.

Blackstone Group – Blackstone is buying industrial warehouse assets from Singapore logistics provider GLP For $18.7 billion, in what Blackstone said is the largest-ever private real estate transaction.

Boeing - Some of Boeing's 737 MAX jets may have faulty parts, according to the FAA. Boeing said it has identified 20 jets that most likely to have faulty parts and plans to check another 159 for the same parts.

Facebook – Facebook has been in contact with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission about rolling out a digital currency, according to the Financial Times.

Fiat Chrysler – Fiat Chrysler is discussing an improved bid for French carmaker Renault, according to Reuters, in order to win backing from the French government for a deal.

Merck, AstraZeneca – The drug makers reported upbeat study results involving their Lynparza drug. The treatment successfully stalled the advance of pancreatic cancer in certain patients.

Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands – These and other casino operators in Macau may see their stocks benefit after gaming revenue in Macau hit a five month high in May.

Waste Management – Waste Management was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital, which cited the company's unique positioning within its sector.

Salesforce.com – J.P. Morgan Securities removed the stock from its "Analyst Focus List", based on current valuation following a 2½ year gain of 121 percent.