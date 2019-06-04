Skip Navigation
Personal Finance

Here's how your income stacks up against your neighbor's

Jessica Dickler@jdickler
Key Points
  • In a breakdown of the average income in every state and the District of Columbia, residents of the national capital have the biggest paydays overall, with household incomes averaging $116,090.
  • At the bottom of the ranking, Mississippi has an average household income of $58,371.
VIDEO5:1705:17
Personal income in April increases .5%, exceeding expectations
Squawk Box

Most people would love to compare paychecks, if only it were more socially acceptable.

To pull the curtain back on who is making what and where, personal finance site GoBankingRates determined the average income in every state and the District of Columbia based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 American Community Survey.

The results found that only five spots — D.C.; Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland and Massachusetts — had average annual incomes over six figures.

Residents of nation's capital had the biggest paydays overall, with household incomes averaging $116,090. (Household incomes take in account every kind of household, ranging from one person to multiple people.)

More from Personal Finance:
Getting to know the 'right' people key to getting the right salary
Here are five places to retire where you can feel rich
Retirees are fleeing these 3 states in droves

On the flip side, Southern states made up a majority of the low end of the pay scale, with eight of the lowest-income states out of the bottom 10. In the last spot, Mississippi posted an average household income of $58,371, GoBankingRates found.

However, the South also has a lower cost of living, and some states in the region — such as Florida — have no personal income tax, noted Andrew DePietro, GoBankingRates' lead researcher and data analyst. By contrast, in D.C. "the cost of living is so high that it necessitates a high income," he added.

The key, DePietro said, is to try to find a location with both high incomes and low expenses.

So how does your income measure up to your neighbors'? Here's a breakdown of the average in every state and D.C. (in alphabetical order), according to GoBankingRates:

Alabama
Average income: $64,476

Alaska
Average income: $94,469

Arizona
Average income: $73,735

Arkansas
Average income: $61,330

California
Average income: $96,104

Colorado
Average income: $88,388

Connecticut
Average income: $105,998

Delaware
Average income: $84,146

District of Columbia
Average income: $116,090

Florida
Average income: $72,993

Georgia
Average income: $74,763

Hawaii
Average income: $95,569

Idaho
Average income: $67,338

Illinois
Average income: $85,262

Indiana
Average income: $69,197

Iowa
Average income: $73,510

Kansas
Average income: $74,633

Kentucky
Average income: $64,436

Louisiana
Average income: $66,861

Maine
Average income: $70,210

Maryland
Average income: $103,845

Massachusetts
Average income: $101,858

Michigan
Average income: $72,091

Minnesota
Average income: $86,796

Mississippi
Average income: $58,371

Missouri
Average income: $70,144

Montana
Average income: $68,622

Nebraska
Average income: $74,309

Nevada
Average income: $73,862

New Hampshire
Average income: $91,605

New Jersey
Average income: $105,917

New Mexico
Average income: $64,625

New York
Average income: $93,443

North Carolina
Average income: $70,523

North Dakota
Average income: $81,334

Ohio
Average income: $71,119

Oklahoma
Average income: $67,682

Oregon
Average income: $75,851

Pennsylvania
Average income: $78,192

Rhode Island
Average income: $82,407

South Carolina
Average income: $66,759

South Dakota
Average income: $71,085

Tennessee
Average income: $68,386

Texas
Average income: $80,879

Utah
Average income: $83,147

Vermont
Average income: $75,621

Virginia
Average income: $94,229

Washington
Average income: $88,563

West Virginia
Average income: $59,634

Wisconsin
Average income: $74,372

Wyoming
Average income: $76,731

