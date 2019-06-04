Trump baby blimp flies again in London with thousands set to protest UK visit

A 20-foot-tall blimp depicting President Donald Trump as a baby was raised Tuesday morning in London, with thousands expected to protest against the U.S. president's state visit to the U.K.

The giant balloon named "Trump Baby" was unveiled at 10:30 a.m. London time near the U.K.'s Houses of Parliament, close to where protesters are set to march to show their discontent against the president and his policies. Organizers said winds in the U.K. capital had delayed a full flight for the balloon but by 11:15 a.m. it had been raised 30 feet above the ground.

A rally held by the Stop Trump Coalition and other campaign groups is set to start at 11:00 a.m. London time and will see protesters march from London's Trafalgar Square to Downing Street as the president's schedule unfolds. London's Metropolitan Police will put a blockade in place, but protesters will be allowed a clear view of the access to Downing Street.

"Now Trump is coming back for a state visit and we have to get out there again in a diverse Carnival of Resistance that shows we reject Trump's divisive politics and policies of bigotry, hate and greed," the Stop Trump Coalition said on its website ahead of the demonstration.