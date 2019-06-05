Asia markets set to trade higher following overnight gains on Wall Street

The Trump administration twice approved the transfer of nuclear energy information to Saudi Arabia following the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi, according to Senate Democrats.Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia were set to gain Wednesday morning, following an overnight rally on Wall Street.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago traded at 20,755, as compared to the benchmark Nikkei 225's last close at 20,408.54.
Shares in Australia were also set to rise, with the SPI futures contract at 6,388.0. The ASX 200 last closed at 6,332.40.
Overnight on Wall Street, stocks jumped as the major indexes all rose more than 2% each on the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 512.40 points, or 2.1% to 25,332.18. The S&P 500 jumped 2.1% to 2,803.27 and the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.7% to 7,527.12. The major indexes had their second-best day of 2019.
The moves stateside came after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank was open to easing monetary policy to support the economy.
He said the central bank will "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion." He noted, however, the Fed does not know "how or when" global trade issues will be resolved. "We are closely monitoring the implications of these developments for the U.S. economic outlook," he added.
Powell's comments came amid increasing expectations for a Fed rate cut. The CME FedWatch tool indicated about a 90% chance of a September rate cut. Expectations for a second rate cut in December were also above 80%.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.072 after climbing above 97.2 on Tuesday.
Investors also cheered comments made by the Chinese Commerce Ministry, which said in a post that the "differences and frictions between the two sides" should dealt with through talks, according to a Google translation. Market watchers took those remarks as a sign of possible easing of trade tensions between Beijing and Washington after each country hiked tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods in May.
But, the post also said talks "need to be based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit."
On the U.S.-Mexico trade front, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday he expects both countries to find common ground on immigration and trade, despite U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to slap tariffs on all imports coming from Mexico. For their part, Republican lawmakers have indicated their opposition to the tariffs on Mexican goods. They have also hinted at blocking those levies if the president moves forward with them.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.21 against the dollar after touching levels around 107.9 in the previous session.
The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6990, after touching a high around $0.700 yesterday following the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to slash interest rates.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.