Cramer Remix: Estee Lauder is the only company doing 'fine' in China

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that Estee Lauder is doing well in China amid trade tensions, thanks to millennials.

The stock took a bit of a roller coaster ride in May — selling for as high as $174 and as low as $160 as U.S.-Sino trade talks took a negative turn — and settled just shy of $170 at Wednesday's close.

The cosmetics company showed strength in China in its May 1 earnings report, which prompted Telsey Advisory Group to increase its price target by $5 to $195.

"The only American company that I think is doing really fine in China is Estee Lauder," the "Mad Money" host said, "and they're in the consumer packaged goods space so that's about what you'd expect in a slowdown with customers worldwide, including China, in the selfie generation."

