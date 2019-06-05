These two charts of the Dow show how the stock market now loves Fed Chair Powell

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Job growth screeches to a near halt in May, with private payrolls...

Companies added just 27,000 new positions during the month, according to a report from payroll processing firm ADP and Moody's Analytics that was well below Dow Jones...

Economyread more

These two charts of the Dow show how the stock market now loves...

Stock traders are warming up to a shift in the Fed's plans for monetary policy, encouraged by indications that it could cut interest rates.

Marketsread more

Democratic senator sees bipartisan opposition to Trump's Mexico...

Sen. Gary Peters from Michigan says he's especially concerned about the impact on the auto industry due to several U.S.-based automakers having major production in Mexico.

Politicsread more

Trade tensions have had a 'significant' impact on China, IMF says

The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6% next year, and to 5.5% by 2024.

China Economyread more

The Fed is 'indicating that a rate cut is coming,' says former...

Investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, arguing that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is threatening to slow down the global economy.

The Fedread more

ISM non-manufacturing hits 56.9 in May vs. 55.5 estimate

The U.S. services sector expanded at a faster rate than expected, according to data released Wednesday.

Economyread more

Boeing has a rocky road to win back trust after deadly crashes

After two deadly crashes, Boeing is struggling to regain the confidence of its airline customers, regulators and the flying public.

Airlinesread more

Stocks just crossed a key level, according to JP Morgan chart

J.P. Morgan's Jason Hunter highlights key levels in the charts that suggest stocks may be starting to find solid ground.

Futures Nowread more

Stocks rise for a second day on hopes the Fed will eventually cut...

Stocks traded higher on Wednesday, building on the strong gains from the previous session, as Wall Street increased bets that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates...

US Marketsread more

Carlos Ghosn's wife says Nissan orchestrated his arrest in...

'A few people within Nissan decided to get rid of my husband, that that was the easiest way not to do the merger,' Carole Ghosn tells CNBC.

Autosread more

Your retirement dollars will go the furthest in this state

Imagine having enough money in retirement that you can even maintain a prudent reserve for emergencies. In Mississippi, $53,017 each year will allow you to cover your living...

Personal Financeread more

IMF sees tentative signs that global growth is stablizing

The IMF had some rare good news for the world economy Wednesday, suggesting that there were early signs that growth may have "firmed up" with central banks reversing their...

World Economyread more
Markets

These two charts of the Dow show how the stock market now loves Fed Chair Powell

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 500 points on Tuesday (and was continuing that rally Wednesday) after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door to a rate cut that traders have been crying for because of fears the economy is slowing.

Their love of Powell's pivot is evident in this Dow chart here:

"We will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion," was all Powell said, but that was enough to cause the market to leap.

Now contrast that with what happened on May 1, when Powell disappointed investors by appearing to downplay the odds of a rate cut by saying that he believed a slowdown in inflation was likely "transitory."

The Dow shed 150 points during that session.

What a difference a month makes when there's a vicious sell-off in risk assets.

"Powell's assurance the Fed will 'act as appropriate to sustain the expansion' was confirmation that not only is a rate cut on the table, but it is nearing on the horizon," Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rate strategy at BMO, wrote in an email. "Risk assets improved in the wake of the dovish undertones; at least that aspect of Tuesday's price action fit with our broader understanding of the world."

"A preemptive cut was priced-in, which suggests if the Fed doesn't follow-through it will be risk off," he added.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed reporting.