There's broad bipartisan opposition in the Senate to Trump's Mexico tariffs, says influential Democrat

Democratic Sen. Gary Peters told CNBC Wednesday that he's seeing broad bipartisan opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexican goods.

Trump warned last week that he would impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports, starting on June 10, if Mexico doesn't take action to "reduce or eliminate the number of illegal aliens" crossing over the U.S. border. Trump's tariffs, if enacted, would go up incrementally over several months to 25% rate by October.

As the Monday deadline nears without a resolution, senators on both sides of the aisle are starting to become concerned about how the duties will impact their constituents.

"My Republican counterparts are very concerned about these tariffs," said Peters, the ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee. He also serves the Armed Services, Commerce, and Joint Economic committees. The Michigan Democrat, whose state includes the U.S. auto epicenter of Detroit, is up for reelection in 2020.

GOP senators have broadly opposed the tariffs on Mexico and have signaled they would likely vote to oppose Trump's move. Many Republican lawmakers had a lunch yesterday where several echoed Peters' statements.

"If the outcome of this game of chicken is massive new tariffs that destroy jobs in Texas and across America that would be a terrible outcome," Republican Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas told reporters.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman from Ohio told CNBC Tuesday that Trump should not follow through with his Mexico tariffs. Portman, who served as U.S. trade representative during George W. Bush's administration, said the president does not need to force Mexico's hand because experts would say that Mexico has been doing more than it has ever done to curb migrants from illegally entering the U.S.

Meanwhile, Peters argued that Trump's Mexico tariff proposal does little to address the illegal flow of migrants to the U.S., and it will only hurt workers in American states.

"This does not make sense," he said in an interview on "Squawk Box. " "This is a separate policy issue. It certainly goes down a very slippery slope."

Peters is especially concerned with how the proposed tariffs will impact the automotive industry, as several U.S.-based automakers have major production in Mexico.

Immediately after Trump's Mexico tariff threat, shares of General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Ford all declined, as they all have billions of dollars at stake.

"It would hit Michigan pretty hard," said Peters.﻿