Stretch your retirement savings the furthest in this state

Looking to stretch your retirement savings as far as it will go? Consider packing your bags for Mississippi.

The Magnolia state took top honors as the locale where retirees could live most comfortably, according to an analysis by GOBankingRates.

The personal finance website studied consumer expenditure data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, along with cost-of-living information from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

Accounting for annual consumption costs — including food, housing and health care — and a cash buffer in savings, a retired household can expect to spend $53,071 annually in Mississippi to live comfortably, GOBankingRates concluded.

The BLS assumed the average household age 65 and up would have 1.8 people in it.