Trump is weakening the Americas economic zone, strengthening China: Former Mexican ambassador to US

President Donald Trump's tariff threats against Mexico are harming the Americas, Miguel Basanez, former Mexican ambassador to the U.S., told CNBC on Wednesday.

They are also bolstering another U.S. trade foe, he added.

The 5% duties on all Mexican imports are set to take effect Monday and are expected to gradually rise to 25% by October.

"What he is doing, he is weakening the economic zone of the Americas and he's weakening the economic area of Europe, " Basanez said in an interview with "The Exchange. " "Then what he's doing is strengthening China. "

The U.S. and China have been engaged in an escalating trade war, with each country upping tariffs on the other.

But Trump's latest target is Mexico. In a surprise move last week, the president said he was imposing the tariffs to stop immigrants from coming through Mexico and crossing illegally into the U.S. The announcement came just as the approval process for the new trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada started to get underway.