Nelson Peltz is chief executive officer and a founding partner of Trian Fund Management. Peltz, along with Peter May and Ed Garden, founded Trian in November 2005. Trian invests in underperforming and undervalued public companies and then works constructively with the management and boards of directors of those companies to create shareholder value through a combination of strategic redirection, improved operational execution, more efficient capital allocation and stronger focus.

Peltz serves as the non-executive chairman of The Wendy's Company. Peltz is also a director of Mondelēz International, Sysco and Madison Square Garden. He previously served as a director of H. J. Heinz from September 2006 to June 2013, Legg Mason from October 2009 to December 2014 and Ingersoll-Rand from August 2012 to June 2014.

Peltz was recognized by The National Association of Corporate Directors in 2010, 2011 and 2012 as among the most influential people in the global corporate governance arena. From April 1993 through June 2007, Peltz served as chairman and chief executive officer of Triarc Companies, which during that period of time owned Arby's Restaurant Group and the Snapple Beverage Group, as well as other consumer and industrial businesses.

Peltz was chairman and chief executive officer and a director of Triangle Industries from 1983 until December 1988, the largest packaging company in the world and a Fortune 100 industrial company, when that company was acquired by Pechiney, S.A., a leading international metals and packaging company. Peltz began his business career in 1963 when he joined his family food business.

Peltz is honorary co-chairman of the board of trustees and chairman of the board of governors of the Simon Wiesenthal Center. In addition, he is a member of the board of overseers of the Weill Cornell Medical College and Graduate School of Medical Sciences, a member of the board of overseers of The Milken Institute, a member of the honorary board of directors of the Prostate Cancer Foundation (formerly known as CaP CURE) and a member of the board of trustees of the Intrepid Museum Foundation.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Peltz attended The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

