Treasury yields edge lower as Wall Street rally fades

The financial markets are getting too far ahead on expectations for potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts, according to a pair of top global bankers at UBS and Goldman...The Fedread more
In an area responsible for the shipment of one-third of the world's seaborne oil, just how high could military confrontation — or indeed, an outright war — send the price of...Oilread more
The meetings at the White House came days before the 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports were set to kick in.Politicsread more
European manufacturers will need to keep an eye on China's "near-monopoly" on the extraction and supply of rare earth minerals as they move toward electric power, experts have...Commoditiesread more
China has given licenses to major state-owned mobile carriers for the commercial rollout of 5G with analysts suggesting launches could come this year.Technologyread more
In China, the Shanghai composite fell 0.96% and the Shenzhen composite was down 2%. Taiwan's Taiex fell 0.5% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.1%.Asia Marketsread more
Japanese Labor Minister Takumi Nemoto said on Wednesday that it is "generally accepted by society" and "necessary" for companies to enforce dress codes that require female...Asia Politicsread more
Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn an offer for a merger-of-equals with Groupe Renault, and people close to the negotiations between the two companies are pointing the finger at what...Autosread more
The European Central Bank (ECB) announced its easy-money exit strategy one year ago. But twelve months on, the world couldn't look more different.Europe Economyread more
Valuation was a key issue in the dispute between Campbell and Mondelez, people familiar with the matter said. Campbell said earlier Wednesday it is "evaluating multiple...Food & Beverageread more
Walmart, Target, Costco and America's dollar stores are thriving today, while other retailers flounder.Retailread more
U.S. government debt prices rose Thursday morning, as risk-on sentiment faded on Wall Street after two sessions of strong gains.
At around 2:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.1139%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 2.6274%.
The move higher for bond prices, a so-called safe haven, matched a move lower for stocks on Thursday morning. Equities have been surging this week on the back of dovish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Powell on Tuesday fueled expectations that the U.S. central bank is moving closer to cutting interest rates. He said that the Fed will keep an eye on current developments in the economy, and would do what it must to "sustain the expansion."
However, short-term U.S. government debt yields slumped on Wednesday after a gauge of private employment showed a sharp contraction in job creation in the month of May.
Markets will be monitoring ongoing global trade tensions, particularly the threat from President Donald Trump to impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports, in a political ploy criticized even by members of his own party.
On the data front, jobless claims, first-quarter productivity and unit labor cost figures are expected at 8.30 a.m. ET, along with April's international trade figures. Investors will also be keeping an eye on the European Central Bank (ECB) which is set to announce its latest monetary policy decision Thursday.
The U.S. Treasury will auction $40 billion worth of four-week bills and $35 billion worth of eight-week bills on Friday.
—CNBC's Elliot Smith contributed to this article.