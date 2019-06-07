Shares in Asia set to gain; greater China markets closed for holiday

Stocks in Asia were poised to rise at the open on Friday following positive developments overnight on U.S.-Mexico negotiations.

Futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract was at 20,875, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 20,774.04.

Shares in Australia were also set to rise. The SPI futures contract was at 6,414.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,383.0.

Markets in China and Hong Kong are closed on Friday for a holiday.