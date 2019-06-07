Shares in Asia set to gain; greater China markets closed for holiday

The economy was expected to add a solid 180,000 jobs in May, but if the payroll number is way off, that could be a game changer for markets.Market Insiderread more
China's Ministry of Commerce maintained a harsh tone Thursday on trade talks with the U.S., while remaining vague about forthcoming countermeasures.China Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia were poised to rise at the open on Friday following positive developments overnight on U.S.-Mexico negotiations.Asia Marketsread more
Looker hired Frank Quattrone's Qatalyst Partners to shop the company around after Google kicked off the process.Technologyread more
Beyond Meat surged 160% in its first day trading on the public markets and has soared nearly 300% above its initial public offering price.Food & Beverageread more
Stocks rose on Thursday as investors became hopeful that the U.S. and Mexico are getting closer to a resolution over immigration issues.US Marketsread more
The delayed legislation will send funds to the hurricane-battered island of Puerto Rico and to states damaged by hurricanes, flooding, wildfires and earthquakes.Politicsread more
Negotiators are working to hash out a deal to address the flow of undocumented migrants to the U.S.Politicsread more
Mark Stevens previously served as a partner at Sequoia Capital and is a part owner and executive board member of the Warriors.Technologyread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to return to Iowa next Tuesday, marking only his second trip to the key caucus state since formally declaring a 2020 run for the White...Politicsread more
"Position has not changed, and we are still moving forward with tariffs at this time," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia were poised to rise at the open on Friday following positive developments overnight on U.S.-Mexico negotiations.
Futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract was at 20,875, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 20,774.04.
Shares in Australia were also set to rise. The SPI futures contract was at 6,414.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,383.0.
Markets in China and Hong Kong are closed on Friday for a holiday.
Shares rose on Wall Street overnight on hopes of a delay in the implementation of U.S. tariffs on Mexico. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 181.09 points to close at 25,720.66, bringing its gain for the week to more than 900 points and putting it on pace for its best week of the year. The S&P 500 gained 0.61% to end its trading day at 2,843.49 while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.53% to close at 7,615.55.
Martha Barcena Coqui, Mexico's ambassador to the U.S., told CNBC on Thursday that negotiators had "a very good discussion, a very good debate. " The U.S. had asked Mexico to keep Central American asylum seekers and require migrants without proper documentation to stay in Mexico "for the duration of their immigration proceedings," CNBC previously reported.
Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Thursday it would delay its first post-crisis interest rate hike till at least the middle of next year. Draghi's comments come on the back of comments earlier this week from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said Tuesday the central bank will "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, " opening the door to rate cuts.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.044 after slipping below 97.0 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.44 against the dollar after touching levels around 108.5 yesterday, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6977 after touching levels above $0.698 in the previous session.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.