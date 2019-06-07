Russia's Putin says Huawei is being unceremoniously pushed out of the global market

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with students at Saint Petersburg State University on June 06, 2019 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Chinese telecom giant Huawei was at risk of being pushed out of the global market.

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday, Putin took a thinly-veiled swipe at President Donald Trump's administration.

The U.S. has led allegations that Huawei's equipment can be used by Beijing for espionage operations, with Washington calling on Western allies to bar the company from next-generation 5G networks.

Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegations against it.

"Let's remember, Huawei, which has not just been put aside. There are unceremonious attempts at pushing Huawei away from the global markets," Putin said, according to a translation.

"Some call it the first technological war of the new digital era."

Huawei has become a point of contention in a broader trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, with other countries under pressure to decide whether to allow the world's largest maker of telecom equipment to help build their 5G networks.

The U.S. has targeted Huawei by putting the company on a blacklist that restricts its access to U.S. technology — on which it heavily relies.

Putin accused the U.S. of "trying to extend its jurisdiction" across the world.

"This certainly goes contrary to the logic of normal interstate cooperation and the emerging realities of a complex multi-polar world," he said.