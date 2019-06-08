'We're at an impasse' with China, says Canadian Finance Minister Morneau

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said his country has hit "an impasse" in its relationship with China following the last few months of diplomatic tension.

I can't say that I necessarily have a sense of optimism, because we're at an impasse. It's a difficult moment.

Complicating the situation is continued tension between the United States and China. Canada is a close ally of the U.S. and has been accused by China's state-run media of helping Washington humiliate Beijing.

Morneau, speaking to CNBC's Nancy Hungerford on Saturday, said the U.S.-China relationship is integral to how his country can move forward with Beijing. But Washington and Beijing have halted high-level talks, and any progress between Canada and China appears stalled for now, he said.

"Generally, what we can say quite clearly is the idea that we're going to put people in jail around effectively a trading issue is just inappropriate. There's no way for us to conduct business over the long term — that's been clearly communicated," the minister said at the G-20 Summit and Ministerial Meetings in Japan.