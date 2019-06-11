Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Beyond Meat, GrubHub, Symantec & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday Tuesday:

Beyond Meat — Shares of the meat-substitute maker plunged more than 20% after an analyst at J.P. Morgan downgraded them to neutral from overweight. The analyst said "this downgrade is purely a valuation call, " noting: "As we wrote last week, 'At some point, the extraordinary revenue and profit potential embedded in BYND… will be priced in' – we think this day has arrived."

Casey's General Stores — Casey's General Stores surged more than 10% to a record high after reporting quarterly numbers that topped expectations. The company posted earnings per share of 68 cents on revenue of $2.18 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of 46 cents per share on sales of $2.12 billion. Casey's also raised its fiscal 2020 guidance for same-store sales, a key metric for retailers.

Facebook — The social media company's stock climbed 1.6% after an analyst at MoffettNathanson upgraded it to buy from neutral, citing "improved underlying fundamentals. " The analyst added that the regulatory risks Facebook faces are priced into the stock.

Grubhub — Shares of food-delivery company Grubhub jumped more than 6% after Amazon said it was shutting down its own delivery service. Amazon said Amazon Restaurants would end operations on June 24.

HD Supply Holdings — The industrial distributor's stock fell more than 4% after the company lowered the higher end of the range for its full-year earnings guidance. HD Supply expects earnings for fiscal 2020 to range between $3.52 and $3.70 per share. That's down from a range of $3.52 and $3.81 per share. CFO Evan Levitt also warned that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods could impact the company's numbers moving forward.

Phibro Animal Health — The animal health company fell 8% after an analyst at Barclays initiated it with an underperform rating and a $25 price target. The analyst noted the company faces pressure from the African swine flu's impact in China and declining milk prices.

Live Nation Entertainment — An analyst at Atlantic Equities initiated the events and entertainment company with an overweight rating, citing "multiple growth opportunities." Live Nation shares climbed 1.7%.

Dollar Tree — The discount retailer was upgraded to overweight from neutral by J.P. Morgan. The analyst said the company's same-store sales and margins are stabilizing. Dollar Tree shares rose about 2%.

Symantec — Morgan Stanley downgraded the computer antivirus software company to underweight from equal weight, citing increasing competition at a time when Symantec is underperforming the broader software space. Symantec shares fell 2.9%.

JetBlue Airways — JetBlue Airways shares were upgraded to buy from neutral at Citi, sending them up 3.1%. Citi said JetBlue could get a boost from lower fuel prices in the short term and from lower costs in long haul.