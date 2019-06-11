Dream of spending your retirement on the beach? Here are the best towns

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Kudlow says the US economy will maintain 3% pace even without a...

Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports.

Marketsread more

The stock market is closing in on its all-time high. Here's what...

The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.

Market Insiderread more

Wall St. expects a Trump win in 2020, but new poll points to a...

The Quinnipiac Poll showed the top Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leading Trump by a double-digit margin in a potential 2020 matchup. But it also found...

Politicsread more

Top DOJ antitrust official telegraphs how it could go against...

Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim laid out some possible antitrust arguments against big tech companies in a new speech. His office is reportedly overseeing possible...

Technologyread more

Goldman CEO: Market won't like it if Trump continues to use...

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon appeared on CNBC's "The Exchange" Tuesday.

Marketsread more

This stock market comeback doesn't quite make sense, investors...

Driven by hopes of a rate cut and easing of trade tensions with China, stocks' swift comeback from the May turmoil seems irrational.

Marketsread more

Beyond Meat is downgraded by analysts at J.P. Morgan

"This downgrade is purely a valuation call," J.P. Morgan said.

Marketsread more

Trump says 'devalued' currencies put US at a disadvantage

President Donald Trump says the U.S. dollar is at a disadvantage compared with other currencies as central banks keep rates low.

Marketsread more

Goldman CEO says he's testing the bank's credit card with Apple

Solomon is personally testing the iPhone-lined credit card, which is set to be released this summer, Solomon said in an interview with Carl Quintanilla.

Banksread more

Wilbur Ross: China's Huawei and ZTE present US national security...

"Both are doing practices that we think are potentially injurious to our national security," says the Commerce secretary.

Politicsread more

Hiring is expected to hit its highest level in 13 years during...

Overall, 21% of employers say they'll be adding to payrolls in the July-to-September period, ManpowerGroup said in its quarterly look at employment trends.

Jobsread more

Treasury sanctions alleged war profiteer linked to Syrian...

"This Syrian oligarch is directly supporting the murderous Assad regime and building luxury developments on land stolen from those fleeing his brutality," a Treasury official...

Politicsread more
Personal Finance

Dream of spending your retirement on the beach? Here are the best towns

Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
Key Points
  • Do you want to spend your golden years with your toes in the sand?
  • Here's a look at the 10 best locations, according to U.S. News & World Report.
  • It takes into account factors such as housing costs, happiness and health care.
aldomurillo | E+ | Getty Images

Spending your days with your toes in the sand may sound like the perfect way to spend your retirement.

However, there's a lot more to take into consideration when it comes to finding the ideal location.

U.S. News & World Report recently analyzed the nation's 100 largest metropolitan areas and came up with a list of the best beach towns in which to spend your retirement.

"While some people dream of retirement in a remote beach town, older retirees often need access to services, such as medical care or transportation," said Emily Brandon, senior retirement editor at U.S. News & World Report. "Many retirees also need to work at least part-time in retirement to supplement their retirement income."

The publication also considered factors such as housing affordability, happiness and taxes when compiling the list.

Here are the best coastal towns for retirement, along with housing costs, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Fort Myers, Florida
Fort Myers, Florida.
Philippe TURPIN | Photononstop | Getty Images

Located on Florida's Gulf Coast, the Fort Myers metro area boasts a number of beaches within its reach, such as Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel and Captiva Islands.

The median home cost for those age 60 and older is $200,200. The median monthly mortgage payment is $1,364, while monthly costs for a paid-off house is $562. Median rent is $1,033 per month.

Sarasota, Florida
TriggerPhoto | iStock Unreleased | Getty Images

Just about an hour south of Tampa, Sarasota is a popular tourist and retirement destination thanks to the white, powdery sand beaches like those on Siesta Key. About 2.7 million people visited Sarasota County between October 2017 and September 2018, according to the latest statistics from the area's tourism bureau. Approximately 26.50% of the population is aged 65 and older, a recent GoBankingRates analysis found.

The median home prices for those age 60 and older is $204,000, while the median monthly rent is $1,060.

Daytona Beach, Florida
Andras Szada / EyeEm | EyeEm | Getty Images

For a cheaper retirement option, head to Daytona Beach on Florida's Atlantic coast. It may also be a little more lively. NASCAR, headquartered in the area, holds several large motorsports events each year, U.S. News said.

The median home price for those age 60 and older is $160,200. The median mortgage payment is $1,173 per month, while the monthly costs of a mortgage-free home is $433. The median monthly rent is $910.

San Diego
Ron and Patty Thomas | E+ | Getty Images

Situated on the Pacific Ocean in southern California, San Diego offers up miles of shoreline, a boardwalk and amusement park.

It's also pricier than its Florida counterparts. The median home price for those age 60 and older is $483,600.

Portland, Maine
Ron and Patty Thomas | E+ | Getty Images

Head north to get a four-season climate in Portland, Maine. There you can savor lobster, visit the region's lighthouses and take in the rocky coastline along the Atlantic Ocean.

The median home price for those age 60 and older is $249,200, while the median rent is $783 per month.

Miami
Miami Beach Coast, Florida (Photo by Hoberman Collection/UIG via Getty Images)
Hoberman Collection | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

Retirees who crave a city vibe may opt to head to Miami. Dubbed "The Magic City," Miami lures retirees to fast-paced South Beach or laid back Key Biscayne. They can also soak up the sun all year long, although Miami also faces occasional rain storms and hurricane threats.

Housing will cost those age 60 and older $1,529 a month if they have mortgage or $589 if they don't. Renters should expect to pay $998 per month.

Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston SC skyline
Jonathan Ross | iStock | Getty Images

Charleston offers up historic charm with a dose of southern hospitality. The waterfront boasts restaurants, as well as boating and water sports. It is also a short drive to Kiawah Island and Isle of Palms.

While some areas of Charleston are pricey, the median home price among those age 60 and older is $204,800.

Melbourne, Florida
$250 | Moment Open | Getty Images

Melbourne is located in the area known as Florida's Space Coast, which is also home to the Kennedy Space Center.

The downtown area offers museums and restaurants. It's waterfront is the Indian River Lagoon, which separates Melbourne from a barrier island on the Atlantic Ocean.

Those who retire in Melbourne can enjoy a beach life for a reasonable cost. The median home price for those age 60 and older is $157,900.

Jacksonville, Florida
LCBallard | iStock | Getty Images

Retirees in Jacksonville can enjoy 22 miles of sandy beaches along the Atlantic Ocean and fishing off the Jacksonville Pier.

The median home price for retirees is $172,500. It costs a median of $921 a month to rent an apartment near the beach.

Boston
Boston skyline at night.
FilippoBacci | iStock | Getty Images

Retirees relocating to Boston can take in a ball game at Fenway Park, visit myriad historical haunts, take the ferry to Spectacle Island or a hop on the commuter rail to Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea.

The median home price in Boston is $423,450 and the median monthly rent is $1,335.