Cramer Remix: Put new IPO Revolve on your shopping list

The U.S. opposes Nord Stream 2, arguing the pipeline would allow Moscow to bypass Ukraine and use energy as a weapon against its neighbors.Energyread more
Hong Kong braced for another day of anti-government protests on Thursday after scenes of violence and chaos shook the normally peaceful global trade and finance center a day...China Politicsread more
Investors will be watching out for market reaction from Hong Kong's Hang Seng index. It closed 1.73% lower on Wednesday, amid violent clashes between protesters and riot...Asia Marketsread more
Companies that derive more than half their sales outside the U.S. are expected to see a 9.3% slump in earnings as the reporting season looms about a month away.Marketsread more
"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.Politicsread more
Alphabet owns significant stakes in Uber, Lyft and Crowdstrike, three of the most high profile tech IPOs of the year.Technologyread more
Hyundai's investment in Aurora brings total capital raised by the self-driving car company to at least $700 million.Technologyread more
Shares of alternative meat company Beyond Meat rose more than 17% on Wednesday despite being downgraded by J.P. Morgan and Bernstein this week.Investingread more
Joe Biden has led or tied for the top spot in every major 2020 Democratic presidential primary poll of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada so far.Politicsread more
Lululemon shares, as of Wednesday's market close, have surged more than 40% this year.Retailread more
President Donald Trump's former campaign advisor and onetime White House communications director Hope Hicks will testify before the House Judiciary Committee behind closed...Politicsread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that investors should shop for retail stocks outside of the department stores that continue to lose more and more business.
"At least in some of its cases, it's going to end up at Revolve Group, which is why I think you should put this stock on your shopping list and wait for a pullback, which I think we can get, " the "Mad Money" host said.
Shares of Revolve, the online retailing platform that debuted on the market at north of $25 per share Friday, have rallied more than $10 since going public. The stock closed Wednesday's session at $36.51, more than 45% higher than its first trade.
The millennial-focused company, which launched in 2003, has three digital marketplaces across three price points, including the higher-end Forward, the high-end Revolve, and the low-end Superdown. Revolve Group looks to offer more options than a specialty store while tailoring to customers more than a department store. The retailer uses technology for automated inventory management, pricing, and to predict fashion trends, Cramer noted.
Revolve grew active users by about 40% and revenue by 21.2% in the first quarter, he added. The e-commerce platform also boosted total orders by 39% and cash flow by 31%. Unlike most companies that go public, Revolve is already turning a profit, Cramer said.
"In fact, they've been consistently turning a profit for years now. This is not your typical red-hot IPO that's all about revenue growth with no concern for earnings," he said. "The only negative is that their margins took a little hit in the first quarter, but that's because they rolled out their new, lower-price concept Superdown."
Cramer said Revolve has the formula to run a department store online.
"If [the stock] gets to the low $30s, you know what, just go buy some. And if that never happens, well you know what, you gotta say you missed it," he said.
Spotting a bottom in stock prices when the market goes through a selloff is tough business.
The major averages posted losses for the second day in a row Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining more than 43 points, the S&P 500 dipping 0.20% and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 0.38%. Stocks rallied Monday after President Donald Trump halted tariffs on Mexican imports, but have sunk since.
Cramer said that there are three clues to track a trough: the company's estimates, stock action and the wit of other shareholders.
"You typically don't get a real bottom until the estimate cuts have been made, the stocks been softened up, and the clueless hot money has abandoned it," the host said. "That's a bottom. Anything less than that, and you're probably too early, which means you're going to get hurt."
Cramer praised Hershey leadership for engineering a turnaround story for the iconic sweets company — a turnaround he says came at exactly the right time.
The stock has had a "magnificent" 28.96% run in 2019, but could be nearing a peak, Cramer said. Still, the household name is worth keeping on the shopping list.
"I salute CEO Michele Buck for masterminding this tremendous turnaround," the host said. "But with Hershey at $138 and investors no longer craving safety, I think you should wait for a pullback before you pull the trigger."
Mortgage applications soared last week, but the nation's largest mortgage lender has been posting record numbers for months.
Quicken Loans, the home loan company based in Detroit, saw April and May origination volumes that proved to be the highest in the company's 34-year history. CEO Jay Farner told CNBC Wednesday the jump resulted from greater awareness of lower interest rates. And he thinks there's more gas in the tank.
"We're having record months. This quarter will be the largest quarter in the company's history," he said in a sit-down interview with Cramer. "I think June will be the biggest month we've ever had, and it's both on the purchase side and the refinance side."
Cramer takes a look at the stock action in both Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson and explains why investors should think twice before dumping stocks of high-quality companies negative news.
In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his thoughts about callers' favorite stock picks.
Citizens Financial Group: "Citizens Financial is just too cheap. I'm gonna say that you should buy the stock."
Cimarex Energy: "No. We're done."
Paysign: "I think we already missed that one."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Johnson & Johnson.
