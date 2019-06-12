Cramer Remix: Put new IPO Revolve on your shopping list

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that investors should shop for retail stocks outside of the department stores that continue to lose more and more business.

"At least in some of its cases, it's going to end up at Revolve Group, which is why I think you should put this stock on your shopping list and wait for a pullback, which I think we can get, " the "Mad Money" host said.

Shares of Revolve, the online retailing platform that debuted on the market at north of $25 per share Friday, have rallied more than $10 since going public. The stock closed Wednesday's session at $36.51, more than 45% higher than its first trade.

The millennial-focused company, which launched in 2003, has three digital marketplaces across three price points, including the higher-end Forward, the high-end Revolve, and the low-end Superdown. Revolve Group looks to offer more options than a specialty store while tailoring to customers more than a department store. The retailer uses technology for automated inventory management, pricing, and to predict fashion trends, Cramer noted.

Revolve grew active users by about 40% and revenue by 21.2% in the first quarter, he added. The e-commerce platform also boosted total orders by 39% and cash flow by 31%. Unlike most companies that go public, Revolve is already turning a profit, Cramer said.

"In fact, they've been consistently turning a profit for years now. This is not your typical red-hot IPO that's all about revenue growth with no concern for earnings," he said. "The only negative is that their margins took a little hit in the first quarter, but that's because they rolled out their new, lower-price concept Superdown."

Cramer said Revolve has the formula to run a department store online.

"If [the stock] gets to the low $30s, you know what, just go buy some. And if that never happens, well you know what, you gotta say you missed it," he said.

