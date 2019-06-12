How the average American millionaire is managing their money in this market

There have been plenty of reasons lately to worry about the market and economy, but among America's wealthy fear is no way to manage money. Individuals with at least $1 million to invest in stocks and other assets have been doing a good job of tuning out all the noise, and as usual, it was the right call.

Even as trade wars persist, recent jobs numbers disappoint and yield curves invert, stocks had a run of six straight positive days before Tuesday's stall, and the market is near an all-time high. And that is what America's millionaire investors were expecting all along.

Americans with $1 million or more in investable assets are bullish on stocks and the economy for the duration of 2019, according to the latest CNBC Millionaire Survey, which was conducted in May across 750 affluent individuals. The market sentiment of the wealthy has improved since the last time CNBC's biannual survey of millionaires was conducted in fall 2018.

Many millionaires (40%) believe the S&P 500 Index will finish 2019 up by at least 5%, and a significant portion of these wealthy respondents believe the stock market return will be even greater. Only 15% of the millionaires surveyed predict the stock market will book a decline by year-end.

To be clear, confidence in stocks is not a hugely bullish call — the S&P 500 already is up nearly 15% so far this year. But importantly, it is an indication that these investors are not worried amid a great deal of recent market noise.

The recent yield-curve inversion stoked recessionary fears, but the wealthy are not betting on a sudden and large reversal in the U.S. economy. The percentage of millionaires who think the economy will be weaker at year-end declined from 29% in fall 2018 to 23% in May, while 39% percent of the wealthy think the economy will end the year strong. That's up from 31% in fall 2018.

Another 38% think the economy will be the same at year-end, putting distance between their sentiment and widespread fears of slowing global growth and a recession in the U.S.