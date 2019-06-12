Tudor Jones says next round of China tariffs could tip us into a recession

A Goldman Sachs portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies is beating the stock market over the last three years.Marketsread more
The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.Marketsread more
Facebook stock dropped on a Wall Street Journal report that the company uncovered emails linking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the social media giant's controversial privacy...Technologyread more
Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones believes the market is underestimating the economic impact of tariffs.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
A new feature in iOS 13 coming to iPhones will help extended your battery's life. It's called optimized charging, and here's what it does.Technologyread more
Attorneys general in several states have opened or are preparing investigations into Facebook, Apple and Google over concerns about privacy and anti-competitive practices....Politicsread more
Evercore analysts expect another leg down in the memory chip market and now see the industry's recovery pushed to the second half of next year.Market Insiderread more
The announcement, which was made at Foxconn's first-ever investor day, underscores the controversy at the $10 billion Wisconsin plant, which is heavily subsidized by...Technologyread more
"I actually think it's more likely that President Trump hurts Apple more than President Xi," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones believes the market is underestimating the economic impact of tariffs.
"We'll really have to see the impact they are going to have and if the next round of tariffs gets implemented. It's a huge deal. I would say if they get implemented and we go to the $500 billion, I think certainly it's possible it could tip us into recession," Tudor Jones said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.
"We haven't seen anything like this in 75 years right? ...There's no playbook for this. You got this interconnected global economy that now all of a sudden for the first time in 75 years we are seeing free trade not being expanded but being diminished...I think it would have a bigger impact economically than what the market thinks," he added.
President Donald Trump had threatened to put duties on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon. The U.S. increased tariffs last month on $200 billion worth of goods the U.S. imports from China.
Despite this threat, the S&P 500 is up 15% so far this year and less than 3% from a record.
Trump told CNBC on Monday if Chinese leader Xi Jinping doesn't attend the G-20 summit later this month, the additional China tariffs will go into effect immediately.
Tudor Jones also told Bloomberg TV that rate cuts are coming soon, and investors should bet on stocks, fixed income and gold "at least initially," while bet against the dollar.
"That's what you do into the first rate cut... All those trades are already in process. The question is how much further they are going to go into and pass the first rate cut. I think they are all going to keep going a long way," the Tudor Investment founder said.
When asked how much the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year, the billionaire said "so much of it" depends on how far the U.S. goes with the tariffs.
The fed funds futures market is pointing to a nearly 80% chance of a rate cut in July and about 60% probability of three rate cuts this year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.