Stocks in Asia set to slide following overnight slip on Wall Street

The U.S. opposes Nord Stream 2, arguing the pipeline would allow Moscow to bypass Ukraine and use energy as a weapon against its neighbors.Energyread more
Companies that derive more than half their sales outside the U.S. are expected to see a 9.3% slump in earnings as the reporting season looms about a month away.Marketsread more
"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.Politicsread more
Alphabet owns significant stakes in Uber, Lyft and Crowdstrike, three of the most high profile tech IPOs of the year.Technologyread more
Hyundai's investment in Aurora brings total capital raised by the self-driving car company to at least $700 million.Technologyread more
Shares of alternative meat company Beyond Meat rose more than 17% on Wednesday despite being downgraded by J.P. Morgan and Bernstein this week.Investingread more
Joe Biden has led or tied for the top spot in every major 2020 Democratic presidential primary poll of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada so far.Politicsread more
Lululemon shares, as of Wednesday's market close, have surged more than 40% this year.Retailread more
President Donald Trump's former campaign advisor and onetime White House communications director Hope Hicks will testify before the House Judiciary Committee behind closed...Politicsread more
Walmart also announced that Jet.com team leaders will now report to Kieran Shanahan, who's been overseeing Walmart's food, consumables and health-and-wellness divisions...Retailread more
Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."Marketsread more
Shares in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Thursday following an overnight slip for stocks on Wall Street.
Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,055, as compared to the benchmark Nikkei 225's last close at 21,129.72.
Shares in Australia, on the other hand, were set to rise. The SPI futures contract was at 6,552.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,543.70.
Investors will be watching out for market reaction from Hong Kong's Hang Seng index. It closed 1.73% lower on Wednesday, having lost as much as 2% in the afternoon, while Chinese companies in Hong Kong ended down 1.2%, amid violent clashes between protesters and riot police over a controversial extradition bill.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 43.68 points to close at 26,004.83 while the S&P 500 ended its trading day 0.2% lower at 2,879.84. The Nasdaq Composite lagged, sliding 0.4% to close at 7,792.72.
Wednesday's declines stateside came following muted trading action in the previous session. The Dow closed marginally lower on Tuesday, ending a six-day winning streak.
Oil prices plunged on Wednesday following data that showed an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories for the second week in a row, against the backdrop of fears that fuel demand could weaken amid the U.S.-China trade fight.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures plunged $2.13 to $51.15 per barrel, tumbling 4% on the day to a new five-month low. Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, fell $2.32 or 3.7%, at $59.97 a barrel, its first settle below $60 since January.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.000 after rising from levels around 96.6 yesterday.
The Japanese yen changed hands at 108.49 against the dollar after seeing levels below 108.3 in the previous session. while the Australian dollar traded at $0.6929 after slipping from the $0.696 handle yesterday.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Tom DiChristopher contributed to this report.