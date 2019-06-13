Stocks in Asia set to slide following overnight slip on Wall Street

Shares in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Thursday following an overnight slip for stocks on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,055, as compared to the benchmark Nikkei 225's last close at 21,129.72.

Shares in Australia, on the other hand, were set to rise. The SPI futures contract was at 6,552.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,543.70.

Investors will be watching out for market reaction from Hong Kong's Hang Seng index. It closed 1.73% lower on Wednesday, having lost as much as 2% in the afternoon, while Chinese companies in Hong Kong ended down 1.2%, amid violent clashes between protesters and riot police over a controversial extradition bill.