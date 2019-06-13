Hong Kong braces for protests as government shuts offices

A protester throw a teargas canister to police on a bridge during a demonstration on June 12, 2019 in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong braced for the possibility of more anti-government protests on Thursday after scenes of violence and chaos shook the normally peaceful global trade and finance center a day earlier.

Government offices in the financial district were closed for the rest of the week due to the protests.

Police and demonstrators clashed for hours on Wednesday as citizens protested against Chief Executive Carrie Lam's proposed legal amendments that would allow people in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China.

Violence broke out outside the local legislature, that was surrounded by demonstrators for much of the day. Police wielding batons and riot shields fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the crowds, and protesters used open umbrellas as defense, with some throwing objects at police.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority said 72 people were hospitalized by 10 p.m. HK/SIN time on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Lam, who has refused to withdraw or delay the extradition plan, held her ground and condemned protests in an evening video address as a "riot."

Hong Kong citizens, who enjoy a British-based legal system independent from the rest of China, fear the plan could threaten those judicial protections and their broader autonomy as well.