Hong Kong braces for protests as government shuts offices

The U.S. opposes Nord Stream 2, arguing the pipeline would allow Moscow to bypass Ukraine and use energy as a weapon against its neighbors.Energyread more
Hong Kong braced for another day of anti-government protests on Thursday after scenes of violence and chaos shook the normally peaceful global trade and finance center a day...China Politicsread more
Investors will be watching out for market reaction from Hong Kong's Hang Seng index. It closed 1.73% lower on Wednesday, amid violent clashes between protesters and riot...Asia Marketsread more
Companies that derive more than half their sales outside the U.S. are expected to see a 9.3% slump in earnings as the reporting season looms about a month away.Marketsread more
"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.Politicsread more
Alphabet owns significant stakes in Uber, Lyft and Crowdstrike, three of the most high profile tech IPOs of the year.Technologyread more
Hyundai's investment in Aurora brings total capital raised by the self-driving car company to at least $700 million.Technologyread more
Shares of alternative meat company Beyond Meat rose more than 17% on Wednesday despite being downgraded by J.P. Morgan and Bernstein this week.Investingread more
Joe Biden has led or tied for the top spot in every major 2020 Democratic presidential primary poll of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada so far.Politicsread more
Lululemon shares, as of Wednesday's market close, have surged more than 40% this year.Retailread more
President Donald Trump's former campaign advisor and onetime White House communications director Hope Hicks will testify before the House Judiciary Committee behind closed...Politicsread more
Hong Kong braced for the possibility of more anti-government protests on Thursday after scenes of violence and chaos shook the normally peaceful global trade and finance center a day earlier.
Government offices in the financial district were closed for the rest of the week due to the protests.
Police and demonstrators clashed for hours on Wednesday as citizens protested against Chief Executive Carrie Lam's proposed legal amendments that would allow people in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China.
Violence broke out outside the local legislature, that was surrounded by demonstrators for much of the day. Police wielding batons and riot shields fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the crowds, and protesters used open umbrellas as defense, with some throwing objects at police.
The Hong Kong Hospital Authority said 72 people were hospitalized by 10 p.m. HK/SIN time on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Lam, who has refused to withdraw or delay the extradition plan, held her ground and condemned protests in an evening video address as a "riot."
Hong Kong citizens, who enjoy a British-based legal system independent from the rest of China, fear the plan could threaten those judicial protections and their broader autonomy as well.
The territory of 7.4 million people, formerly part of the British Empire, has been a specially administered region of China since July 1, 1997.
It has its own government, currency, police force and civil service. Under a unique "one country, two systems" framework, China handles foreign affairs and defense and the the People's Liberation Army maintains a small garrison but keeps a low profile.
Lawmakers at the assembly — known as the Legislative Council — were due to debate the proposal Wednesday but officials were forced to postpone the session due to the protests and it remained unclear when they would be able to convene.