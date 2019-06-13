Cramer Remix: Thermo Fisher and Danaher are in a sweet spot to buy

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday that the life sciences sector is in "raging bull" mode, especially in the instrument manufacturing market.

"The life science stocks have caught fire, and while some of that has to do with a rotation, what's really going on here is Thermo Fisher and Danaher are both incredibly well-run companies that are kind of in the sweet spot right now, " the "Mad Money" host said. "I think you can buy some here, you buy more lower."

The biology industry is one place money managers like to invest in when Wall Street fears the economy is slowing because it's a space that can post good numbers, even in a recession, Cramer said. In the past month alone, Thermo and Danaher shares have run nearly 10% and almost 8%, respectively.

Even if the Federal Reserve decides to cut interest rates to rejuvenate the economy and spurs portfolio managers to move money back out of the recession-proof stocks, it won't be the end of the day for these two names. Both companies are worth buying on a pullback, Cramer said.

"These are two incredibly well-run, fantastic management companies that are firing on all cylinders, which makes them incredibly good long-term investments," he said.

Life sciences has support on both sides of the aisle in Washington, D.C., Cramer noted. The National Institutes of Health increased its biology budget by 5% in 2019, he added.

Thermo Fisher, which offers analytical and laboratory products, is betting on its most lucrative end markets in individualized medicine and biopharmaceutical services, Cramer said.

"Thermo Fisher makes lots of little acquisitions in red-hot areas, then it accelerates the growth and scales up the businesses once they're under the TMO umbrella," he said. "That's how these guys have been able top put numbers up, fantastic numbers, time and again."

Danaher, the health care technology conglomerate that has a $21.4 billion cash deal for General Electric's biopharma unit, creates a big opportunity, Cramer said.

"Danaher has a great track record when it comes to making acquisitions ... They have a whole system that lets them turn good businesses into great ones," he said. "That's one reason the stock's up nearly 35% for the year. I think Danaher could have even more upside, but, again, how about buy some here and then wait for the pullback."