Four tips to prepare your finances for retirement abroad

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

GE Ventures is trying to find a buyer for its start-up portfolio

Sources tell CNBC that GE Ventures, the corporate venture arm for GE, is looking to sell off its entire portfolio of investments.

Technologyread more

Billionaire investor warns lazy thinking is taking over markets

Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."

Marketsread more

Explosions on two oil tankers near Iran send oil prices 2% higher

Attacks near the world's busiest sea lane for oil shipments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies in the Gulf.

Energyread more

Eddie Lampert to Elizabeth Warren and AOC: Sears severance has...

Sears' former CEO, Eddie Lampert says severance to workers has been paid, and he defends himself against criticism of his tenure as CEO.

Retailread more

Bank of America has found the perfect recession play — death

Bank of America points to pre-need service companies, which make funeral arrangements before the person dies.

Marketsread more

These home improvements can help shave money off your utility...

Conducting a home assessment can help cut your energy use — and bills — significantly. Here's where homeowners can start if they want to reap the rewards of those savings.

Personal Financeread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Red Robin, Callaway Golf,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Beyond Meat shares fall after Tyson Foods announces plant-based...

Shares of Beyond Meat were up slightly Thursday after falling about 4% in premarket trading after Tyson Foods announced plans to launch plant-based nuggets this summer.

Food & Beverageread more

Hyperinflation pushes Venezuela to offer 50,000-bolivar bank note

As its efforts to stem hyperinflation flounder, Venezuela's socialist government has taken to issuing new large-denominated notes to help its citizens cope with rising costs.

Economyread more

Pelosi dodges impeachment talk after Trump claims he'd take...

Pelosi also said that Democrats will be introducing a package of legislation "mandating that campaigns report foreign offers of assistance."

Politicsread more

Kellyanne Conway should be removed from government, government...

President Donald Trump's senior counselor Kellyanne Conway should be removed from the federal government for repeatedly violating a law that bars executive branch employees...

Politicsread more

Watch Larry Kudlow speak live on the economy and trade

Larry Kudlow is the director of the National Economic Council. He is speaking Thursday to the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, D.C. The topic is...

Economyread more
Personal Finance

Four tips to prepare your finances for retirement abroad

Mallika Mitra@ mitra_mallika
Key Points
  • Leaving the U.S. can open the door to a more affordable retirement.
  • Holding foreign accounts? You might be subject to tax reporting requirements. 
  • Understand your host country's tax system before you settle down overseas.
AleksandarNakic | E+ | Getty Images

Your dream of exploring a foreign country doesn't have to end when your paychecks do.

More U.S. retirees are choosing to pack their bags and settle down internationally — and for some, that means stretching their retirement dollars.

Leaving the U.S. can open the door to a more affordable retirement in an exciting new spot.

But before you make the move, here are some tips to make sure you're financially prepared.

1. Open two bank accounts
A couple looks out onto the city palace and historic center in distance Udaipur, Rajasthan, India
Ascent/PKS Media Inc. | The Image Bank | Getty Images

Expatriates often have trouble opening local bank accounts because of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, according to David McKeegan, co-founder of Greenback Expat Tax Services.

Under the law, single taxpayers living within the U.S. and holding foreign financial assets of more than $50,000 on the last day of the tax year must report those funds on Form 8938.

Single filers residing abroad must also file this form if they have more than $200,000 of foreign financial assets by the end of the year.

Those reporting thresholds are doubled for married taxpayers who file jointly.

FATCA also requires foreign banks to notify the U.S. government about American citizens who open accounts with them.

"This is a lot of work and a lot of expense for foreign banks to build and run this reporting system, which only affects a small handful of folks," McKeegan said.

VIDEO0:4900:49
IRS ending amnesty for taxpayers with secret foreign bank accounts
The Bottom Line

As a result, many banks may choose not to open accounts for U.S. citizens.

Something else to consider: If you have $10,000 or more in a foreign bank account, there's yet more paperwork. You'll be required to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts with the Treasury Department.

Instead, consider having two U.S. bank accounts that permit fee-free ATM withdrawals overseas, said McKeegan.

"The reason you want two is in case one ATM card is compromised or expires, and you need to access your cash," he said.

2. Check tax treaties
Pura Ulun Danu Bratan at sunrise, famous temple on the lake, Bedugul, Bali, Indonesia.
ErmakovaElena | iStock | Getty Images

American citizens residing abroad are still subject to the same rules for filing income, estate and gift tax returns, as well as paying taxes.

Depending on how long you reside in a foreign nation and the local tax rules applicable there, you might also be subject to tax obligations in your host country, McKeegan said.

Before you move to your new home abroad, speak with a tax advisor about the specific country you're headed to.

They can help you review tax treaties in that country and find where you should be paying tax on retirement income.

Keep detailed records of any taxes you're paying in foreign countries to ensure you're not paying taxes twice.

3. Be wary of foreign investing
A couple shops in a market in Bangkok, Thailand.
Getty Images

Don't invest your money (beyond perhaps buying a home) in foreign countries just because you're moving abroad.

At the very least, understand how local financial advisors are registered there, as well as whether a reliable financial watchdog agency is functioning in that country.

"Investments may not be regulated, so it's easy to lose your money to fraud or high fees," McKeegan said.

4. Track your dates
A couple walking by the water in Italy.
Andreas Zierhut | F1online | Getty Images

More and more retirees in the U.S. are turning to side gigs.

If you're planning to continue earning extra cash during your retirement abroad, you might be eligible for the foreign earned income exclusion.

This allows you to exclude up to $105,900 (in 2019) of your self-employment income or foreign source wages from U.S. federal tax income tax.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Wealth

Weekly advice on managing your money
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Bear in mind that pension and annuity payments, including Social Security benefits, do not qualify for the foreign earned income exclusion.

McKeegan suggests tracking your days abroad so you know when you can take advantage of the exclusion. Generally, you must be physically present in a foreign country for 330 full days during the 12-month period to be eligible.

More from Personal Finance:
Bipartisan retirement bill clears House, is closer to becoming law
Tariffs may boost the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment
What you don't know about this 401(k) investment could cost you

Next Article
Key Points
  • Preparing for retirement looks for different for baby boomers than it does millenials.
  • A new report from the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, titled "Reimagining Retirement," offers tips on how the different generations can be able to comfortably exit the workforce.