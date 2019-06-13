Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CrowdStrike, Lululemon, RH, Alibaba & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

CrowdStrike – CrowdStrike remains on today's watch list following a successful Wall Street debut Wednesday. The cybersecurity company's initial public offering was priced at $34 per share and finished the session at $58.

Lululemon – Lululemon reported quarterly profit of 74 cents per share, 4 cents a share above estimates. The athletic apparel maker's revenue also came in well above forecasts. Comparable-store sales jumped 16% compared to a consensus estimate of 11.6%. The company also raised its full-year forecast.

RH – RH earned an adjusted $1.85 per share for its first quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 a share. The Restoration Hardware parent's revenue came in above expectations and the luxury home furnishings retailer also raised its full-year forecast. RH said it had selectively raised prices to mitigate the impact of higher China tariffs.

Oxford Industries – Oxford reported adjusted fiscal first quarter profit of $1.30 per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. The home furnishings retailer's revenue came in above estimates as well. Like RH, Oxford plans to raise prices selectively to deal with the impact of China tariffs.

Marathon Oil – Marathon was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at Atlantic Equities, which cited Marathon's sensitivity to crude oil prices.

Alibaba – Alibaba has filed confidentially for a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to multiple reports. The listing for the China e-commerce giant could happen as soon as the third quarter and could raise as much as $20 billion.

T-Mobile US, Sprint – The mobile operators could run into yet another hurdle for their planned merger. The New York Post reports that a judge is likely to approve a temporary restraining order in the case brought by state attorneys general to prevent the deal, which would effectively set the deal back another six months.

Uber, Lyft – Evercore initiated coverage on both ride-sharing companies with "outperform" ratings, based on a favorable view of the industry and the idea that there will be high correlation between the performance of the two stocks.

Kontoor Brands – Susquehanna initiated coverage of the stock with a "positive" rating, pointing to an attractive dividend yield, a superior management team, and a sales and margin turnaround with limited downside. Kontoor is the maker of Lee and Wrangler jeans and was recent spun off from VF Corp.

Lennar – Wedbush upgraded the home builder to "outperform" from "neutral" based on mortgage rates at 2-year lows as well as a rebound in western markets.