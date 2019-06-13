Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CrowdStrike, Lululemon, RH, Alibaba & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Brent crude spiked as high as 4% Thursday morning on reports of tanker explosions in the Gulf of Oman.Energyread more
As the price of apples in China has surged nearly 30%, consumers have cut their purchases of the fruit, according to data from grocery delivery platform Dada-JD Daojia.China Economyread more
"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.Politicsread more
Oil production from OPEC fell by 236,000 barrels per day in May to 29.88 million bpd, the lowest level since June 2014.Energyread more
Target is bringing its same-day delivery option to the masses, marking the latest move in an ongoing and heated battle over delivery involving the big-box retailer, Walmart...Retailread more
Tesla's stock resembles Netflix in 2011 before its epic rally, says Eddie Yoon, founder of EddieWouldGrow and author of the book "Superconsumers."Trading Nationread more
New Jersey senator and 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker sat down with CNBC's John Harwood in a Des Moines coffee shop to discuss his ideas for expanding the reach of...Politicsread more
Small-scale protests resumed in Hong Kong on Thursday but minus the scenes of chaos that rocked the global trade and finance center a day earlier, when police fired tear gas...China Politicsread more
IPO watchers were fearful an avalanche of IPOs would cause a crash in the market, but the big tech Unicorns have been winners so far.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Tyson Foods says the nuggets are part of a new brand, Raised & Rooted, that will sell plant-based and blended meat products.Food & Beverageread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
CrowdStrike – CrowdStrike remains on today's watch list following a successful Wall Street debut Wednesday. The cybersecurity company's initial public offering was priced at $34 per share and finished the session at $58.
Lululemon – Lululemon reported quarterly profit of 74 cents per share, 4 cents a share above estimates. The athletic apparel maker's revenue also came in well above forecasts. Comparable-store sales jumped 16% compared to a consensus estimate of 11.6%. The company also raised its full-year forecast.
RH – RH earned an adjusted $1.85 per share for its first quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 a share. The Restoration Hardware parent's revenue came in above expectations and the luxury home furnishings retailer also raised its full-year forecast. RH said it had selectively raised prices to mitigate the impact of higher China tariffs.
Oxford Industries – Oxford reported adjusted fiscal first quarter profit of $1.30 per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. The home furnishings retailer's revenue came in above estimates as well. Like RH, Oxford plans to raise prices selectively to deal with the impact of China tariffs.
Marathon Oil – Marathon was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at Atlantic Equities, which cited Marathon's sensitivity to crude oil prices.
Alibaba – Alibaba has filed confidentially for a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to multiple reports. The listing for the China e-commerce giant could happen as soon as the third quarter and could raise as much as $20 billion.
T-Mobile US, Sprint – The mobile operators could run into yet another hurdle for their planned merger. The New York Post reports that a judge is likely to approve a temporary restraining order in the case brought by state attorneys general to prevent the deal, which would effectively set the deal back another six months.
Uber, Lyft – Evercore initiated coverage on both ride-sharing companies with "outperform" ratings, based on a favorable view of the industry and the idea that there will be high correlation between the performance of the two stocks.
Kontoor Brands – Susquehanna initiated coverage of the stock with a "positive" rating, pointing to an attractive dividend yield, a superior management team, and a sales and margin turnaround with limited downside. Kontoor is the maker of Lee and Wrangler jeans and was recent spun off from VF Corp.
Lennar – Wedbush upgraded the home builder to "outperform" from "neutral" based on mortgage rates at 2-year lows as well as a rebound in western markets.