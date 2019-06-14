Many Americans say their financial situation is worse since the Great Recession

The Great Recession has officially been over for a decade. For many Americans, there's little reason to celebrate.

Many people's finances haven't recovered from the recession's blows, according to a new survey by personal finance website Bankrate.com.

"There are still tens of millions who are struggling to even get back to where they were before the economy took a turn for the worse," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com.

More than half of Americans who were adults amid the Great Recession said they endured some type of negative financial impact, Bankrate found. And half of those people say they're doing worse now than before the crisis.

Fewer than half (46%) of those who were adults at the time of the recession say they've seen their paychecks grow since before it began. More than a third of those who say they, or their partner, lost a job during the recession say their pay has actually dropped from before the recession. More than 2,700 adults were interviewed online in May.