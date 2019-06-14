Many Americans say their financial situation is worse since the Great Recession

"I have nothing against Amazon, but no company pulling in billions of dollars of profits should pay a lower tax rate than firefighters and teachers," Biden says.Politicsread more
Broadcom led a plunge in chip stocks Friday after the chipmaker missed revenue expectations and lowered guidance.Marketsread more
It will likely take days, weeks or even months for the military to go through the forensics needed to find out exactly who is behind the attack, but one expert says, "Iran's...World Newsread more
The remarks seem to clash with comments he made just a few days earlier on CNBC, when he vowed to immediately slap tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports if...Politicsread more
The president blames Iran for this week's attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman but doesn't say how the administration will respond.Politicsread more
The attacks on a pair of tankers in the Gulf of Oman are likely the work of Iran, according to several analysts.Energyread more
Kamala Harris will rally with McDonald's workers in Las Vegas, while Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke and Cory Booker will join with striking workers in South Carolina.Politicsread more
Broadcom reported disappointing earnings, but Wall Street analysts urged investors to stay the course.Marketsread more
U.S. retail sales were expected to rise 0.6% in May, after slipping 0.2% a month earlier.Economyread more
Sundar Pichai makes the comments on CNN as Google is reportedly facing an antitrust probe from the Justice Department.Technologyread more
The Great Recession has officially been over for a decade. For many Americans, there's little reason to celebrate.
Many people's finances haven't recovered from the recession's blows, according to a new survey by personal finance website Bankrate.com.
"There are still tens of millions who are struggling to even get back to where they were before the economy took a turn for the worse," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com.
More than half of Americans who were adults amid the Great Recession said they endured some type of negative financial impact, Bankrate found. And half of those people say they're doing worse now than before the crisis.
Fewer than half (46%) of those who were adults at the time of the recession say they've seen their paychecks grow since before it began. More than a third of those who say they, or their partner, lost a job during the recession say their pay has actually dropped from before the recession. More than 2,700 adults were interviewed online in May.
The median family income, after accounting for inflation, was $59,039 in 2016, little different than it was in 2000 ($58,544). During the same time, medical, childcare and college costs have ballooned.
To be sure, the economy has bounced back from when the unemployment rate spiked at 10% in 2009 and more than 15 million Americans were out of work. Today the unemployment rate is 3.6%. Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced in the U.S., rose at a 2.6% annual rate in the fourth quarter of 2018. During the recession, it fell 4.3%, the largest decline since World War II.
Yet, Hamrick said, "It's not like you can import that data into your personal experiences."
"Surveys like this help to provide the detail and the colors of the economy, which remind us that individual results vary," he said.
How much people have recovered from the crisis, he said, has a lot to do with where they live, the sector in which they work and how damaged they were by the recession. Gender also plays a role.
Twenty-seven percent of women say their overall financial situation is worse today than before the recession, compared to 19% of men.
"Women face bias in the workplace and that exhibits itself in the pay and opportunities for advancement that they're given," Hamrick said.
He said the next economic slump, whenever it occurs, could be particularly damaging. "Many Americans are still digging out from the recession," he said. "Even a modest downturn is going to cause further harm to Americans' personal finances."