These are the best money tips CNBC anchors and reporters got from their fathers

When it comes to learning about money, parents have a big influence on their kids.
In fact, 65% of U.S. adults learned about saving from their parents, a survey by CreditCards.com found. And about 45% were schooled about spending from them, according to the survey, which polled 2,694 adults in the U.S.
With Father's Day just around the corner, we asked our CNBC anchors and reporters the best money advice they received from their dads.
The responses ran the gamut, from dealing with debt to being a good negotiator.
Sharon Epperson's father told her to always make sure she had "mad money. "
"He meant he wanted me to have a $20 bill in my wallet at all times so that I never had to ask anyone else to get me home or get me what I needed," the CNBC senior personal finance correspondent said.
It's a lesson that stays with her to this day.
"I still try to keep a $20 bill in my wallet all the time and every time I pull it out, I think of Dad."
Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of "Power Lunch " and vice president of events strategy, said the most important lesson from his father didn't come from anything his dad actually said.
"The lesson was how he lived his life. The way he lived his life was always to live below his means," Mathisen said.
"We always had smaller cars than we could have afforded. We always took more modest vacations than he probably could have afforded," he added.
The senior Mathisen also didn't pay others to do work he could do himself, like lawn care.
For senior markets correspondent Dominic Chu, the best money advice he received from his dad was to make sure he didn't accumulate a lot of debt.
"Sometimes if you have to take it out, make sure you can pay it off as quickly as possible," Chu said. "So for me, every time I get a chance to pay off some of that debt, I do."
Steve Liesman's lesson from his father came when he bought his first guitar.
Liesman, CNBC's senior economics reporter, was trying to negotiate with the salesman and wasn't getting anywhere. That's when his dad stepped in, took the salesman to the side to have a "nice conversation" and got the price lowered by $50.
"I just learned from that to treat people nicely in negotiations and listen to their side," he said. "It worked out really well, but I still don't know to this day what he said to that salesman."
Correspondent Contessa Brewer's father never really talked about money when she was growing up, but her parents did open a savings account for her when she was young.
He also taught her through his actions.
"He showed me by example that small changes make a big difference. How? We weren't allowed to order drinks when we would go to a restaurant," Brewer said. "That saved our family at least $6 every time. That adds up."
Sue Herera, a breaking news anchor and co-anchor of "Nightly Business Report," learned to how keep track of her money.
"The best money lesson my dad ever taught me was how to balance my checkbook and live within my means," she said.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.