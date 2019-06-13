Mad Money's Jim Cramer recalls 'money talks' with his dad

Money should never be a taboo subject between parents and their children. Your kids don't need to be sheltered from financial matters. That's why all dads and moms need to have that "money talk" with their kids. Take for example, Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money." He recalls valuable money lessons he got from his dad over the years. "People always ask me about how I know so much about money," he said. "I have to say, some of the best lessons I learned about money were from my father." Cramer recalls experiencing some very down days. After having all his possessions stolen while living in Los Angeles, he was forced to live in his 1978 Ford Fairmont. Cramer said he was in a jam, money-wise. "I didn't have enough money to make a phone call," he said.

Jim Cramer and his father Ken at a Philadelphia Eagles game

He decided it was time to reach out to his dad for some guidance. His dad told him that he needed to find ways to get some money in order to start investing, Cramer said. When Cramer reiterated that he was living in his car and had no extra money to invest, his dad insisted, advising that "the secret is to invest $10 at a time." Somehow, Cramer said, he was able to scrap together $10 every other week, and he invested that money in mutual funds. It paid off in the long run. All these years later, Cramer admits: "Pop, you were right."

Ken Cramer joins Jim on the set of "Mad Money" for his son's 1,000th show

"One of the things I am most proud of with 'Mad Money' is that so many families watch us together, " he said. "When I hear that kids get started [investing] early, that's when I know we are doing things right." He said it's those early money lessons from his "pop" that still inspire him today. Just like Cramer's father, my dad, who was a banker and a CPA, had those "money talks" with me. I learned many valuable financial lessons at our dinner table. That's why I was always comfortable talking to my own son and daughter about money.

Two main points I wanted to drive home with my kids was to avoid debt and to simply live within your means. Basically, you cannot spend more money than you bring in. It may sound simple, but it's a lot easier said than done. Credit cards and loans allow people to buy more things than their income would allow. Of course, that kind of lifestyle isn't sustainable. It's also important to start saving early and be able to support yourself. I urged my kids to get their own savings and checking account early in life. They both also started to fund retirement accounts while in college.