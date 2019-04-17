Is education the keys to the kingdom?

In New York City, home to our nation's financial markets, a staggering 74 percent of its students are considered economically disadvantaged.

They are parallel worlds, a few miles apart and largely invisible to one another. This is an increasing challenge across our country: How do we build a path to economic mobility for more of our kids? That is the Council for Economic Education's mission.

One of our students wrote the following about the courses that CEE helps provide in economics and personal finance:

"At first, it felt like a foreign language. Now, I understand how to make more thoughtful decisions about my life. It's a new way to think."