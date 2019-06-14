Why Home Depot failed in China

The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets next week, but it should clear the way for a rate cut later in the summer.Market Insiderread more
"I have nothing against Amazon, but no company pulling in billions of dollars of profits should pay a lower tax rate than firefighters and teachers," Biden says.Politicsread more
Following the IPO, PetSmart will remain majority owner of Chewy. It will use proceeds from the IPO for working capital and general corporate purposes, according to filings.Retailread more
The president blames Iran for this week's attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman but doesn't say how the administration will respond.Politicsread more
The attacks on a pair of tankers in the Gulf of Oman are likely the work of Iran, according to several analysts.Energyread more
Trump said the economy and stock market both could be doing much better "if we had somebody different" in charge of the central bank.Economyread more
Broadcom led a plunge in chip stocks Friday after the chipmaker missed revenue expectations and lowered guidance.Marketsread more
The remarks seem to clash with comments he made just a few days earlier on CNBC, when he vowed to immediately slap tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports if...Politicsread more
Kamala Harris will rally with McDonald's workers in Las Vegas, while Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke and Cory Booker will join with striking workers in South Carolina.Politicsread more
Ulta Beauty's rally is starting to show wear and tear, but Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, says it will start to shine again in the next month.Trading Nationread more
Pet owners are increasingly using CBD to treat their animals, but Chewy CEO Sumit Singh said ahead of the company's market debut that the retailer isn't thinking about selling...Retailread more
It seemed like a great opportunity.
In the 1990s, the Chinese government loosened regulations on its housing market, allowing its 1.2 billion citizens to own private homes for the first time since the communist revolution in 1949. Home improvement and furniture companies such as Sweden's IKEA and the U.K.'s B&Q rushed in to meet the need.
In 2006, Home Depot bought the Chinese home improvement company Home Way and its 12 stores in the country. With its booming economy and strong real estate market, China seemed like it would be an easy win for America's home improvement giant.
But by 2012, Home Depot closed the last seven of its 12 original stores. The company doesn't break out sales data by country, but data from Euromonitor shows that China accounted for only about 0.3% of Home Depot's annual net sales.
Analysts say that Home Depot failed to do its homework on the Chinese market, missing the mark on consumer needs and culture.
See also: