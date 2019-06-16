Crowds demand Hong Kong's top official quit after only pausing on China extradition plan

Representatives from the Chinese side say they think it likely that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the G-20 meeting later this month. But in order to reach a trade...China Economyread more
Software engineers straight out of college often make six-figure salaries, not counting equity compensation.Technologyread more
Wall Street, though, is clamoring for a rate cut, with an 85% chance of a move in July and a 61% probability of three reductions by year's end.The Fedread more
A company spokesperson said the outage was the result of a "an internal technology issue" and was not security related.Retailread more
Using MIT's living wage calculator, CNBC Make It mapped out the minimum amount a single parent must earn to meet their basic needs without relying on outside help in every...Earnread more
The flattening of the yield curve is exuding a bad omen for the stock market if history is any guide.Marketsread more
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced at a press conference on Saturday that a contentious bill to allow extraditions to mainland China has been put on hold.China Politicsread more
Stratolaunch, the world's largest airplane, which flew once, is up for sale, sources familiar told CNBC.Investing in Spaceread more
Transparency is key… or is it? With the first-ever non-transparent, actively managed exchange-traded fund receiving approval from the SEC, "ETF Edge" goes straight to the...ETF Edgeread more
Mired in a crisis over its best-selling 737 Max plane, Boeing could hand the spotlight over to its rival Airbus at the Paris Air Show.Airlinesread more
A new update to the Apple Watch called watchOS 6 will notify you if the environment you're in is too loud and could damage your hearing.Technologyread more
Crowds of Hong Kong protesters took to the streets Sunday to demand the city's top official resign a day after she suspended — but did not withdraw — contentious legislation to allow extraditions to China that opponents say must be scrapped entirely.
Citizens, many dressed in black, packed subway carriages as they made their way to participate in the march beginning in the late afternoon in hot, muggy weather and that followed a similar one last Sunday that drew hundreds of thousands. Crowds also lined up to take ferries across famed Victoria Harbor to join the demonstration.
Immediate estimates were not available but huge throngs similar to the week before were seen packing the main protest route and spilling over into adjacent streets. People held signs including ones demanding Chief Executive Carrie Lam resign and denouncing the extradition proposal and alleged police brutality. "Stop killing us," read one.
Lam had vowed to press ahead with amendments to Hong Kong law to allow extraditions to places with which it has no such arrangements — including mainland China.
But citing injuries to police and protesters in demonstrations that turned violent Wednesday and what Lam called divisions in society engendered by the plan, she announced Saturday that she was putting the legislation on indefinite hold.
Many in the Asian trade and finance center of 7.4 million people opposed the plan as they fear their legal system and freedoms – legacies of the territory's history as a British colony – would be compromised by closer judicial ties with China.
Hong Kong was guaranteed a high degree of control over its own affairs for at least 50 years under a "one country, two systems" arrangement when Britain ceded sovereignty to China on July 1, 1997. But local unease over increasing mainland influence has steadily grown since.
Foreign business groups and governments, including the United States, also opposed the extradition plan, stressing concerns that any erosion to Hong Kong's legal system could make it a less attractive place for banks and companies to operate.
The mood on Sunday was one of anger at Lam but also sorrow after the death of a protester on Saturday after he reportedly fell from the top of a shopping mall where he had unfurled a banner demanding the plan be withdrawn.
Ahead of the protest, hundreds pf people paid their respects at a makeshift memorial set up outside the shopping mall, offering flowers, prayers and incense.
Kelly Wong, who thinks Hong Kong is completely under China's control, said she felt "angry" at Lam for saying she would listen more to the opinions of citizens but with the aim of eventually passing the bill.
"So I think we should come out and express our voice," she told CNBC.
Sunday's demonstration marks a week of anti-government protests that included scenes of violence — especially on Wednesday – that are rare in Hong Kong.
On that day crowds estimated by police at more than 10,000 people surrounded the local legislature to stop debate on the bill.
It was peaceful for most of the day but police later repeatedly fired tear gas and rubber bullets into crowds and some protesters clashed with officers and threw objects at them. Many were angry at the response of law enforcement, though Hong Kong's police commissioner told reporters that it was appropriate.
Lam had called the scenes an "organized riot," words that angered many.
"There was no riot," read a sign carried on Sunday.
The Civil Human Rights Front, the pro-democracy political advocacy group that organized last Sunday's protest as well as the latest one, called Saturday for the rally to go ahead after Lam's announcement.
"Postponement is not withdrawal," the group said on its Facebook page Saturday,.
It said that last Sunday's protest drew just over a million people, though police put the figure at about 240,000.
— CNBC's Vivian Kam and Yolande Chee contributed to this report.