Crowds demand Hong Kong's top official quit after only pausing on China extradition plan

Crowds of Hong Kong protesters took to the streets Sunday to demand the city's top official resign a day after she suspended — but did not withdraw — contentious legislation to allow extraditions to China that opponents say must be scrapped entirely.

Citizens, many dressed in black, packed subway carriages as they made their way to participate in the march beginning in the late afternoon in hot, muggy weather and that followed a similar one last Sunday that drew hundreds of thousands. Crowds also lined up to take ferries across famed Victoria Harbor to join the demonstration.

Immediate estimates were not available but huge throngs similar to the week before were seen packing the main protest route and spilling over into adjacent streets. People held signs including ones demanding Chief Executive Carrie Lam resign and denouncing the extradition proposal and alleged police brutality. "Stop killing us," read one.

Lam had vowed to press ahead with amendments to Hong Kong law to allow extraditions to places with which it has no such arrangements — including mainland China.

But citing injuries to police and protesters in demonstrations that turned violent Wednesday and what Lam called divisions in society engendered by the plan, she announced Saturday that she was putting the legislation on indefinite hold.

Many in the Asian trade and finance center of 7.4 million people opposed the plan as they fear their legal system and freedoms – legacies of the territory's history as a British colony – would be compromised by closer judicial ties with China.