Uncertainty looms as Hong Kong protests drag into new week

Hundreds of protesters remained in the streets of Hong Kong on Monday morning as the new work week began.

Cars were able to pass and most roads largely returned to normal, a day after a massive outpouring of anger over a controversial extradition bill that would allow fugitives to be sent to China for trial.

Even though Chief Executive Carrie Lam caved in to pressure and suspended the passage of the bill on Saturday, critics of the proposal are calling for her resignation and demanding that the legislation be withdrawn completely.

The head of a local U.S. business group called the suspension of the bill a step in the right direction, but added that the whole idea needs to be completely scrapped.

"Of course, we would like to see this bill dropped," Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday, stressing that worries won't be erased as long as the possibility of passage remains.

"The main thing is just the notion that people could be extradited to China — that's the elephant in the room, that's what people are overwhelmingly concerned about."