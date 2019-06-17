Raytheon International CEO dismisses Trump's concerns about United Technologies merger

President Donald Trump does not need to worry about an all-stock deal between United Technologies and Raytheon, according to the chief executive of Raytheon International.

Earlier this month, United Technologies and Raytheon announced they had agreed a merger, bringing together a booming aerospace company with a giant government defense contractor.

The deal has raised questions from many lawmakers and regulators about the economic benefits and costs of large mergers. Trump told CNBC in an exclusive interview last week that he was a "little concerned " the proposed deal could harm competition and make it more difficult for the U.S. government to negotiate defense contracts.

When asked for his response to Trump's concerns, Raytheon International CEO John Harris said: "So, it's actually quite the opposite."

"The combination has little to no overlap, less than 1% of what we would offer as a combined company," Harris told CNBC's Phil LeBeau at the Paris Airshow on Monday.