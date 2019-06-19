Cramer Remix: Adobe is the way to play the 'golden age of creativity'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Here's what the stock market liked from the Fed

The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.

Fed holds rates steady, but opens the door for a rate cut in the...

Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.

Powell: Some Fed officials believe the case for a rate cut is...

Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.

Hopes for a trade deal rise in China as Trump and Xi prepare to...

As the presidents of U.S. and China near a highly anticipated meeting on trade, the gap in both sides' expectations regarding a deal remains wide.

Delta warns of flight delays after technical problem snarls...

Delta warned travelers that a technical problem could delay flights on Wednesday.

Powell on Trump: 'The law is clear that I have a four-year term'

The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.

Mnuchin: Trump wants to keep government open as Washington...

If the Trump administration and Congress fail to reach a spending agreement, the White House will offer to keep the government funded at its current levels for a year, Mnuchin...

5 ways to fight wealth inequality, according to economists

With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.

Cramer: The Fed pleased investors, but there's 'no escaping'...

Investors need to be cautious because the economy will get hurt the longer the trade war drags on, Jim Cramer says.

Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE

Slack Technologies' reference price was set at $26 per share, the New York Stock Exchange announced Wednesday evening.

Fed holds steady on interest rates—here's what experts are...

With the Federal Reserve deciding not to cut interest rates but leaving the door open for future cuts, experts are split on what comes next.

Here's who will get rich from Slack's stock market debut

Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social Capital

Mad Money

Cramer Remix: Adobe is the way to play the 'golden age of creativity'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • "You just can't compete against digital merchants if those merchants are armed with Adobe," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
  • "Only Williams-Sonoma, which was initially a catalogue store, seems to have done a good job of making the leap to the web," the "Mad Money" host says.
VIDEO1:0201:02
Cramer Remix: Adobe is the way to play the 'Golden Age of Creativity'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that Adobe could pose a threat to brick-and-mortar retail.

After reporting what Cramer called a "blowout quarter" on Tuesday, the software company saw its stock surge more than $14 per share the following day.

"You just can't compete against digital merchants if those merchants are armed with Adobe. I don't know how you do it," the "Mad Money" host said. "As CEO Shantanu Narayen explains, we are in 'the golden age of creativity,' which is stoked from grade school with Adobe Spark ... and it's upending everything as these kids grow up and master e-commerce."

Cramer said he learned from the conference call that Adobe's services can duplicate the "best parts" of the mall in an online setting, where customers can shop for what they are looking for remotely. Designers can produce more creative merchandise and use Adobe to target customers better than a shopping center, while also scaling up the business "rapidly," he said.

It can be done "cheaper, faster, better and, of course, more creative with far less inventory risk," Cramer said. "In this new world, I really do pity the brick-and-mortar retailers. ... Some of the department stores are indeed on their last legs and even the better ones are struggling."

Nordstrom, Gap, L Brands and Abercrombie are all vulnerable because of Adobe, he said. Macy's must figure out how to scale the new showroom at its flagship store in New York City, he added.

"Only Williams-Sonoma, which was initially a catalogue store, seems to have done a good job of making the leap to the web, " Cramer said.

The host suggested viewers read Adobe's conference call to get the full picture.

Cramer said every consumer now is armed with an "electronic pushcart that looks every bit as fancy as something from Tiffany or a Neiman, but is cheaper, and in many ways better, than what Target or even a Walmart can sell. "

Even after its 5% run Wednesday, Adobe is worth a play in his eyes.

The Fed playbook
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, June 19, 2019.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday gave investors a reason to be bullish, but pressure from the White House is dragging down optimism, Cramer said.

The central bank decided to hold its benchmark interest rate in place at its June meeting and signaled the possibility for a rate cut in the future to boost a slowing economy. That means President Donald Trump, at least for now, did not get his wish.

"Normally I'd be telling you to buy stocks left and right with the Fed about to cut interest rates, and I still think it makes sense to be bullish," the host said. "However, with the president on the warpath, you need to be more cautious, because even if the trade war is justified, the longer it goes on ... the worse it is for our economy."

Defending data
A Crowdfire promotional image
Source: Crowdfire

CrowdStrike has seen its stock rise nearly 22% since it first traded at $63.50 one week ago.

Cramer said the cloud-based cybersecurity company could have enough in it to run higher, but the stock has some froth.

Cut the slack
The Slack Technologies application is displayed on an Apple iPhone in an arranged photograph taken in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Slack will generate a ton of excitement when it lists on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, Cramer said.

The cloud-based communications platform will forgo a traditional IPO in lieu of a direct listing, where a company lists a block of pre-existing shares on the exchange, without any underwriters. NYSE set the reference price for the direct listing at $26 per share late Wednesday.

"I'm willing to let you pay $40. ... That's well above. Now if you can get it below that, that's even better. If not, you keep your bat on your shoulder," the host said. "Slack is a great story ... but we still got to be disciplined if you want to start a position in this one."

Going online
Avishai Abrahami, CEO, Wix.com
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Wix, the Israeli cloud-based web development platform, is helping small businesses build their digital presence.

CEO Avishai Abrahami told Cramer the company sees great potential as more and more people see the need to be online.

Cramer's lightning round: Signet Jewelers is still in the 'penalty box'

In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host gave his thoughts about callers' stock picks of the day.

Signet Jewelers: "We said they were in the penalty box after they missed the previous quarter and they just missed the last quarter in June. It's trying so hard to turn it around … and it's not working. It's still in the penalty box."

American Tower: "I have liked AMT. … They have too much business."

