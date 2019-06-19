Cramer Remix: Adobe is the way to play the 'golden age of creativity'

The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.Market Insiderread more
Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.The Fedread more
Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.The Fedread more
As the presidents of U.S. and China near a highly anticipated meeting on trade, the gap in both sides' expectations regarding a deal remains wide.World Politicsread more
Delta warned travelers that a technical problem could delay flights on Wednesday.Airlinesread more
The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.The Fedread more
If the Trump administration and Congress fail to reach a spending agreement, the White House will offer to keep the government funded at its current levels for a year, Mnuchin...Politicsread more
With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.Politicsread more
Investors need to be cautious because the economy will get hurt the longer the trade war drags on, Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Slack Technologies' reference price was set at $26 per share, the New York Stock Exchange announced Wednesday evening.Technologyread more
With the Federal Reserve deciding not to cut interest rates but leaving the door open for future cuts, experts are split on what comes next.Trading Nationread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that Adobe could pose a threat to brick-and-mortar retail.
After reporting what Cramer called a "blowout quarter" on Tuesday, the software company saw its stock surge more than $14 per share the following day.
"You just can't compete against digital merchants if those merchants are armed with Adobe. I don't know how you do it," the "Mad Money" host said. "As CEO Shantanu Narayen explains, we are in 'the golden age of creativity,' which is stoked from grade school with Adobe Spark ... and it's upending everything as these kids grow up and master e-commerce."
Cramer said he learned from the conference call that Adobe's services can duplicate the "best parts" of the mall in an online setting, where customers can shop for what they are looking for remotely. Designers can produce more creative merchandise and use Adobe to target customers better than a shopping center, while also scaling up the business "rapidly," he said.
It can be done "cheaper, faster, better and, of course, more creative with far less inventory risk," Cramer said. "In this new world, I really do pity the brick-and-mortar retailers. ... Some of the department stores are indeed on their last legs and even the better ones are struggling."
Nordstrom, Gap, L Brands and Abercrombie are all vulnerable because of Adobe, he said. Macy's must figure out how to scale the new showroom at its flagship store in New York City, he added.
"Only Williams-Sonoma, which was initially a catalogue store, seems to have done a good job of making the leap to the web, " Cramer said.
The host suggested viewers read Adobe's conference call to get the full picture.
Cramer said every consumer now is armed with an "electronic pushcart that looks every bit as fancy as something from Tiffany or a Neiman, but is cheaper, and in many ways better, than what Target or even a Walmart can sell. "
Even after its 5% run Wednesday, Adobe is worth a play in his eyes.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday gave investors a reason to be bullish, but pressure from the White House is dragging down optimism, Cramer said.
The central bank decided to hold its benchmark interest rate in place at its June meeting and signaled the possibility for a rate cut in the future to boost a slowing economy. That means President Donald Trump, at least for now, did not get his wish.
"Normally I'd be telling you to buy stocks left and right with the Fed about to cut interest rates, and I still think it makes sense to be bullish," the host said. "However, with the president on the warpath, you need to be more cautious, because even if the trade war is justified, the longer it goes on ... the worse it is for our economy."
Read more here
CrowdStrike has seen its stock rise nearly 22% since it first traded at $63.50 one week ago.
Cramer said the cloud-based cybersecurity company could have enough in it to run higher, but the stock has some froth.
Catch his full thoughts here
Slack will generate a ton of excitement when it lists on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, Cramer said.
The cloud-based communications platform will forgo a traditional IPO in lieu of a direct listing, where a company lists a block of pre-existing shares on the exchange, without any underwriters. NYSE set the reference price for the direct listing at $26 per share late Wednesday.
"I'm willing to let you pay $40. ... That's well above. Now if you can get it below that, that's even better. If not, you keep your bat on your shoulder," the host said. "Slack is a great story ... but we still got to be disciplined if you want to start a position in this one."
Go deeper here
Wix, the Israeli cloud-based web development platform, is helping small businesses build their digital presence.
CEO Avishai Abrahami told Cramer the company sees great potential as more and more people see the need to be online.
Watch the full interview here
In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host gave his thoughts about callers' stock picks of the day.
Signet Jewelers: "We said they were in the penalty box after they missed the previous quarter and they just missed the last quarter in June. It's trying so hard to turn it around … and it's not working. It's still in the penalty box."
American Tower: "I have liked AMT. … They have too much business."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com