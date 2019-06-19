Target CEO Brian Cornell reiterates forecast, apologizes to customers for 'disappointing' weekend

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
More and more American firms are calling for the Trump administration to resolve its conflict with China.World Economyread more
The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets this week, but it should clear the way for a rate cut later in the summer.Market Insiderread more
Target CEO Brian Cornell apologized to customers for a disappointing weekend after the company experienced outages that shut down its cash registers and credit-card processors...Retailread more
Facebook's new cryptocurrency project, titled Libra and backed by the likes of Visa and Booking Holdings, is being widely embraced by market watchers.Trading Nationread more
American Airlines is ordering Airbus' new A321XLR, according to a source familiar with details of the agreement.Paris Air Showread more
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei tells CNBC the company's business is still strong in China.Technologyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump officially kicked off his reelection campaign Tuesday at a Florida rally where he exhorted thousands of rollicking supporters to keep advancing his...Politicsread more
But BlackRock's global fixed income chief also says he doesn't think the Fed will announce a rate cut until July.Market Insiderread more
Cresset Capital's Jack Ablin believes stocks could get rattled by a decision not to cut interest rates.Futures Nowread more
As Beijing has raised duties in response to the Trump administration's spate of tariff announcements, it also lowered trade barriers for exporters around the world.Marketsread more
Target CEO Brian Cornell apologized to customers for a disappointing weekend after the company experienced outages that shut down its cash registers and credit-card processors for several hours.
There was no impact to the company's earnings forecast as a result of the outage, said Cornell in an interview on Wednesday with CNBC's Becky Quick.
In May, Target said it expected same-store sales to rise at a low-to-mid-single digit percentage for the year, with a mid-single digit increase in operating income, while adjusted earnings per share would fall within a range of $5.75 to $6.05.
For the second quarter, analysts surveyed by Refinitiv estimate that the company will earn $1.62 per share on $18 billion in revenue.
"Within a couple of hours, our teams were able to identify the root cause and push the fix to our stores and get us back up and running," he said. "But disappointing performance."
On Saturday afternoon, registers at Target stores shut down for roughly two hours due to an unspecified "internal technology issue." The next day, credit-card payments processing was down at some stores for around 90 minutes as its payment processing company NCR experienced technical issues at a data center. Target has said the two issues were unrelated.
As of Tuesday's market close, Target's stock, which is valued at $45 billion, and has risen more than 30% since the beginning of the year. The cash register glitch has weighed on Target shares since the weekend.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.