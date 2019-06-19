Two great financial habits we can learn from immigrants

Our great nation was founded by successive waves of immigrants, each of whom contributed their ambition and talents to create a better life for themselves, their families, and our nation as a whole. That hunger, the drive to seek a better life in a new land, often makes immigrants inclined to work hard in search of new opportunities. It's the sort of grit and dedication that leads people to better financial outcomes – statistics prove it. On at least two key measures of immigrants' financial performance — their rates of entrepreneurship and how much debt they hold — foreign-born workers out-perform native-born Americans. The 2017 Kauffman Entrepreneurship Index shows that immigrants are more entrepreneurial than native-born Americans. Every year from 1996 to 2016, the pace at which immigrants started businesses outpaced U.S.-born individuals two-fold. Whether it's your corner mom-and-pop taqueria or a Silicon Valley start-up, immigrants are engaging in entrepreneurship more frequently, and often succeeding. According to the non-partisan Partnership for a New American Economy, over 40% of Fortune 500 companies had a founder who was either an immigrant or the child of one.

Another key measure of financial strength at which foreign-born Americans outpace the native-born: Immigrants use credit less often for purchasing cars, homes, or starting businesses. This results in significantly lower levels of indebtedness than native-born Americans. For example, a Pew Research Center study shows that 34% of foreign-born Hispanic Americans report no credit card or installment loan debt of any kind, as compared to just 19% of the general population.

Immigrant values and habits

The values and habits these new Americans bring from their own homelands help explain some of this success. Unemployment in the formal sector tends be higher in developing countries, requiring more people to become entrepreneurs. Credit is also scarcer in most developing countries, requiring individuals to save more in order to afford their goals. Or, they often pool money among friends and family (rather than borrow from financial institutions) to reach financial goals. That means less debt and potentially better credit outcomes when they reach the U.S. What does that teach us? First, formal credit isn't a prerequisite for success: You can start a business, buy a car, or attend college without the attending debt or loans. It may require saving longer, working harder, or choosing cheaper options, but avoiding debt doesn't necessarily mean you'll have to do without these things. And the benefit is that you'll avoid paying interest, potentially saving thousands in the long run, and freeing your financial future from the shackles of debt. (Always consult a debt repayment calculator first to understand how much a loan will really cost you, such as this student loan calculator from Sallie Mae.)