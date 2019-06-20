Leon Cooperman warns that a stock rally higher here could be the 'close out move'

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Darden, Oracle,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Dow set to surge 250 points at the open after Fed hints at rate...

Stock futures are surging after the Fed signaled interest rate cuts may begin as early as July.

Leon Cooperman: Big move higher for stocks could be 'close out...

The billionaire investor believes the stock market is in a "zone of fair value" at current levels.

US military drone shot down by missile in international airspace

An Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz Thursday morning, the Pentagon said.

Slack going public in a red-hot IPO market, with a twist

Workplace messaging firm Slack is about to go public in a red-hot IPO market, but it's approach to going public--using a "direct listing"--is slightly different than an IPO.

Trump could cause market 'turmoil' if he removes Powell, says...

President Donald Trump has publicly blamed the Federal Reserve's interest rates hikes for holding back U.S. economic growth.

Beyond Meat is now larger than 80 S&P 500 companies

Beyond Meat has blown up. The plant-based meat company is now larger than 80 S&P 500 companies, including Macy's, Xerox and Mylan.

Here's who will get rich from Slack's stock market debut

Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social Capital

Traders are pricing in a 100% chance of easing in July

While the Federal Reserve still sees no rate cut in 2019, traders are convicted a rate reduction is coming as soon as July.

Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on Tesla

Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on Tesla over concerns about demand.

China's Xi Jinping arrives in North Korea on a visit 'big on...

China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday morning for a state visit to North Korea — the first by a Chinese state leader in 14 years. Experts say the move...

Gold prices surge to more than five-year high after Fed opens...

Gold prices spiked in the afternoon of Asian trading hours on Thursday after a dovish U.S Federal Reserve opened the door to further rate cuts, and the 10-year Treasury yield...

Markets

Leon Cooperman warns that a stock rally higher here could be the 'close out move'

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
Leon Cooperman
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman told CNBC on Thursday that he believes the stock market is in a "zone of fair value" at current levels.

The Omega Advisors chairman and CEO warned that a really big move higher in stocks from here could signal what he calls "the close out move," meaning the end of the recent bullish run.

Cooperman, who now only runs his own money, questioned why Wall Street is looking for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve when the market is near record highs. He said the Fed has been too easy thus far, describing monetary policy as "inappropriate."

The S&P 500 closed Wednesday at 2,926 — less than 1% away from its all-time record high on May 1, and U.S. stock futures were pointing to a strong Thursday open.

If the S&P 500 were to increase to 3,100 in the near term — nearly 6% above Wednesday's close — would be "knocking on the door of euphoria," Cooperman said in a "Squawk Box" interview.

Investors should consider that President Donald Trump "wants everything good now," Cooperman argued, saying that Trump administration policies are pulling forward demand.

