Google CEO's sunny new message: We want to be helpful

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016 on Wednesday — breaching a key psychological level.Bondsread more
The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.Market Insiderread more
Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.The Fedread more
Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.The Fedread more
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos gave more insight into his space company's lunar plans on Wednesday.Technologyread more
As the presidents of U.S. and China near a highly anticipated meeting on trade, the gap in both sides' expectations regarding a deal remains wide.World Politicsread more
Delta warned travelers that a technical problem could delay flights on Wednesday.Airlinesread more
The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.The Fedread more
If the Trump administration and Congress fail to reach a spending agreement, the White House will offer to keep the government funded at its current levels for a year, Mnuchin...Politicsread more
With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.Politicsread more
Investors need to be cautious because the economy will get hurt the longer the trade war drags on, Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote the annual Founders' Letter for its parent company Alphabet this week, and he sounded a theme familiar from his on-stage appearance at the company's Google I/O conference in May: Google wants to help you.
Although Pichai is not a founder, this is his second shot at the note — his first was in 2015, and actual co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have each written one since then.
But Pichai is clearly the public face of the company these days, and was the top Alphabet exec present to answer questions from shareholders on Wednesday as well.
His note reads like a response to growing scrutiny from regulators, press and employees. Over the last two years, Pichai has testified before Congress about political bias and privacy and faced a walkout from employees angry over reports that the company had paid big payments to departing execs accused of sexual misconduct. He has also faced criticism over reported plans to re-enter China with a censored search engine and to sell artificial intelligence technology to the U.S. military.
The affable CEO has handled this pressure with calm grace — as Page and Brin stayed out of the spotlight. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly gearing up for a possible antitrust investigation.
In his letter, which appeared in an Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Wednesday, Pichai sounded a consistently sunny theme:
The letter continues, highlighting how Google is helping people in developing countries with cheaper options to get online, helping local communities by investing in housing, helping save journalism with the $300 million Google News Initiative and so on.
Look for this theme of helpfulness to continue to be a big part of Google's messaging as scrutiny of the company continues to grow.
