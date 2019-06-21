Cramer: Between G-20, jobs report and Fed forecasts, 'I am taking a cautious stand next week'

This week was chalk full of milestones as a Fed meeting and tensions in the Middle East sent shockwaves across financial markets.Marketsread more
"I literally do not have a company that is having a better quarter," Cramer said.Investingread more
An executive board led by Apple marketing SVP Phil Schiller meets every week to discuss controversial apps or other iPhone software programs that may infringe Apple's App...Technologyread more
Trading volume soared to 1,293,459 million contracts Wednesday, the same day the Federal Open Market Committee voted to keep rates unchanged.Marketsread more
CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...Politicsread more
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Vyleesi, an injection designed to heighten women's sex drive.Pharmaceuticalsread more
"Remember, [Powell] didn't commit to cutting rates next month, he just said he's monitoring the situation," the "Mad Money" host says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The alleged assault was described in detail in an excerpt of Carroll's new book, which was published by New York Magazine on Friday.Politicsread more
Encore Boston Harbor opens on Sunday. It is one of the most expensive buildings in the world.Liferead more
President Trump says he called off the strike 10 minutes before it was scheduled to happen after a general told him it could result in 150 deaths.Politicsread more
Trump is expected to pick Esper for Defense secretary after acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan withdrew from consideration for the job.Politicsread more
The Federal Reserve likely wants to see June's nonfarm payrolls report and any U.S.-China trade developments from this month's G-20 meeting before making a commitment on cutting interest rates, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.
The central bank voted Wednesday to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged. It also forecast at least one rate cut, but not until 2020. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell left open the possibility of a rate cut this year in a post-meeting press conference with reporters.
The Fed's decision comes after the world's two largest economies increased tariffs on one another last month. The U.S. increased duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese products from 10% to 25%. China announced plans to raise tariff rates on $60 billion in U.S. goods. The trade dispute has threatened to drag down the global economy and sparked calls on the Fed for a rate cut or even multiple cuts in 2019.
"Remember, [Powell] didn't commit to cutting rates next month, he just said he's monitoring the situation," the "Mad Money" host said. The Fed wants to see "the employment numbers for June and whatever the president does next on trade at the G-20 meeting next week."
The Labor Department will release its closely watched monthly employment report on July 5.
President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at next week's G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. China had kept silent about whether Xi would agree to a face-to-face meeting. Trump, however, hinted at additional tariffs on Chinese goods if Xi did not sign on for a sit-down.
Cramer said he expects to see Monday "some preview of the talks with China." But Cramer also said he's not optimistic that Trump and Xi will be able to come to a trade agreement at the meeting.
"We had a great run this week, but the market's now in overbought territory and there are a bunch of potentially negative catalysts. That's why I'm taking a cautious stand on next week, and I suggest you do the same," Cramer said.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com