US-Iran military conflict will be a 'lose-lose situation,' analysts say

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated rapidly after an American drone was shot down by Iranian forces in the Middle East on Thursday — but experts are not expecting it to lead to an outright military conflict.

"Neither the Iranians nor the Americans can really gain anything. This is a complete lose-lose situation," said Trita Parsi, adjunct associate professor at the Center for Security Studies at Georgetown University.

An Iranian surface-to-air missile downed an unmanned U.S. military surveillance drone on Thursday. Washington said the attack took place over the Strait of Hormuz — an international waterway. But Tehran said the aircraft had entered its airspace.

"This is a tremendously tense situation," Parsi said, adding that "the real trick here is to find a way to de-escalate."

Relations between the two countries deteriorated significantly after the Trump administration's decision last year to unilaterally withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. Since then, Washington has restored sanctions on Iran's vital oil sector, aimed at crippling the Islamic Republic's economy.

Just last week, Washington blamed Tehran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf — allegations that Iran denied.

Parsi blamed U.S. President Donald Trump for the latest escalation.

"This entire crisis is unnecessary, this was a resolved issue, Trump unfortunately unresolved it and I frankly don't think he thought it would bring him to this point, " said Parsi.