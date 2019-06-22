North Korea's Kim Jong Un received an 'excellent' letter from Trump: State media

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) after taking part in a signing ceremony at the end of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un received a personal letter from President Donald Trump, the communist dictatorship's state media reported over the weekend.



Kim said the letter "is of excellent content," according to the Korean Central News Agency. Additional details about what was in the dispatch were not provided.



"Kim Jong Un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content," the state news agency reported.



The White House could not be immediately reached for comment.



Trump has walked a controversial line in his relationship with Kim, at times expressing affection for the North Korean dictator while at other times threatening Pyongyang if it does not comply with his demands.



Last month, the North test fired missiles, which Trump's national security advisor John Bolton said violated a U.N. Security Council resolution.



But Trump had largely downplayed those tests and expressed confidence that the U.S. and North Korea will reach a deal on its nuclear program.

At the time, Trump said he believed Kim would do nothing to interfere with the "great economic potential" of North Korea.

"He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me," Trump said.



Trump has held two summits with the North Korean leader, first in Singapore and then in Vietnam. The February summit in Vietnam, however, abruptly ended without an agreement when the North demanded an end to sanctions and Trump reportedly passed a note to Kim demanding that he turn over his nukes.



