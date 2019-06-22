North Korea's Kim Jong Un received an 'excellent' letter from Trump: State media

Trump's comments come after he called off strikes against the Islamic Republic this week over concerns that a military response would kill scores of people.Politicsread more
The central bank could end the reduction of its balance sheet ahead of schedule, a move that would add further monetary stimulus to the U.S. economy.Economyread more
His comments come after a series of rapid escalations between Washington and Tehran.World Politicsread more
An executive board led by Apple marketing SVP Phil Schiller meets every week to discuss controversial apps or other iPhone software programs that may infringe Apple's App...Technologyread more
Carbon Engineering wants to address climate change by capturing and removing carbon dioxide straight from the air, but many question whether partnering with oil and gas...Technologyread more
"Trust the market. It wants a lot of rate cuts," Bianco Research's James Bianco says.Trading Nationread more
Billed as a community that bands together to crowdfund the payoff of people's student debt, the Givling app has attracted a large and loyal following of borrowers hoping for...Personal Financeread more
The president said he wanted lawmakers to fix what he described as "asylum and loophole problems" at the southern border.Politicsread more
Six oil tankers and a U.S. spy drone have been attacked since May either in, or near, the Strait of Hormuz.World Politicsread more
All three have been taking part in fundraising events in some of the bigger coastal cities, including New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco, where many influential...2020 Electionsread more
North Korea's Kim Jong Un received a personal letter from President Donald Trump, the communist dictatorship's state media reported over the weekend.
Kim said the letter "is of excellent content," according to the Korean Central News Agency. Additional details about what was in the dispatch were not provided.
"Kim Jong Un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content," the state news agency reported.
The White House could not be immediately reached for comment.
Trump has walked a controversial line in his relationship with Kim, at times expressing affection for the North Korean dictator while at other times threatening Pyongyang if it does not comply with his demands.
Last month, the North test fired missiles, which Trump's national security advisor John Bolton said violated a U.N. Security Council resolution.
But Trump had largely downplayed those tests and expressed confidence that the U.S. and North Korea will reach a deal on its nuclear program.
At the time, Trump said he believed Kim would do nothing to interfere with the "great economic potential" of North Korea.
"He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me," Trump said.
Trump has held two summits with the North Korean leader, first in Singapore and then in Vietnam. The February summit in Vietnam, however, abruptly ended without an agreement when the North demanded an end to sanctions and Trump reportedly passed a note to Kim demanding that he turn over his nukes.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.