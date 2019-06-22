Miscalculations in the US-Iran conflict could lead to a 'world war,' says Malaysia's Mahathir

Skip Navigation
It was a monumental week for markets with major milestones

This week was chalk full of milestones as a Fed meeting and tensions in the Middle East sent shockwaves across financial markets.

Miscalculatiosn in US-Iran conflict could lead to a 'world war,'...

The U.S. is provoking Iran and growing risks of miscalculation could lead to a "world war," according to Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Trump to nominate acting Pentagon chief Mark Esper for Defense...

Trump announced his intention to pick Esper for Defense secretary after acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan withdrew from consideration for the job.

Hong Kong police call protesters 'illegal, irrational and...

Hong Kong police on Saturday condemned protesters that surrounded its headquarters as "illegal, irrational and unreasonable" as tensions over the city's relations with...

Cramer: 'The real world is much worse than the stock market...

"I literally do not have a company that is having a better quarter," Cramer said.

Inside Apple's team that greenlights iPhone apps for the App...

An executive board led by Apple marketing SVP Phil Schiller meets every week to discuss controversial apps or other iPhone software programs that may infringe Apple's App...

Traders this week bet on a Fed rate cut in record-setting numbers

Trading volume soared to 1,293,459 million contracts Wednesday, the same day the Federal Open Market Committee voted to keep rates unchanged.

Trump-friendly West Virginia is still waiting on $84 billion...

CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...

FDA approves injection that would boost women's sex drive

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Vyleesi, an injection designed to heighten women's sex drive.

Cramer: Between G-20 and jobs report, 'I am taking a cautious...

"Remember, [Powell] didn't commit to cutting rates next month, he just said he's monitoring the situation," the "Mad Money" host says.

Trump responds to E. Jean Carroll's sexual assault accusations

The alleged assault was described in detail in an excerpt of Carroll's new book, which was published by New York Magazine on Friday.

Inside Boston's new $2.6 billion casino resort

Encore Boston Harbor opens on Sunday. It is one of the most expensive buildings in the world.

Joanna Tan@tan_joanna
Key Points
  • Tensions between the the U.S. and Iran tested new highs on Thursday, when Tehran shot down an unmanned American military spy drone.
  • "I think as far as I can see, it is America, which is making all the provocation," Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Saturday.
  • The attack prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to approve military strikes on several Iranian targets — which were abruptly called off.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at a press conference in Putrajaya, near Kuala Lumpur, on April 15, 2019.
Kyodo News | Getty Images

The United States is provoking Iran and growing risks of miscalculation could lead to a "world war," according to Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

"I think as far as I can see, it is America, which is making all the provocation," Mahathir told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on Saturday, when asked which side might be responsible for miscalculations.

"First, they withdrew from the (nuclear) treaty, and now they're sending warships to the Gulf, and doing things that will provoke Iran," he told CNBC in Bangkok, Thailand where Asian leaders were gathered for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

Tensions between the the U.S. and Iran tested new highs on Thursday, when Tehran shot down an unmanned American military spy drone.

The shooting of the drone prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to approve military strikes on several Iranian targets — but he abruptly called off the attacks late Thursday. The president said he withdrew the plan because he believed the loss of life — estimated to be about 150 people — would have been disproportionate to the downing of an unmanned drone.

"I am in no hurry," Trump said on Twitter Friday. "Our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go."

VIDEO3:2703:27
What US-Iran tensions mean for oil market
Closing Bell

Even before the latest escalation in tensions, the two countries appeared to be heading closer toward a military conflict — although both sides have said it's something they hope to avoid. The Pentagon has in recent months announced plans to deploy thousands of troops to the Middle East to counter Iran, amid allegations the Islamic country was responsible for attacks on oil tankers in the region. Tehran has rejected those accusations.

Mahathir on Saturday warned: "If they go to war, it will not be Iran against America. It will be a world war." He explained that other countries that do not want to see nuclear weapons being used "will have to come in and put a stop to it."

Unpredictable Trump

The Trump administration unilaterally pulled out of an international nuclear treaty with Iran in May last year. Since then, the U.S. has reinstated punishing sanctions on the Islamic Republic's vital oil industry, aimed at crippling its economy.

Malaysia's 93-year-old leader warned that energy prices will likely go up because "we are knocking out Iran as one of the big suppliers."

"Actually the sanction is against Malaysia also," Mahathir said. "Because we can't trade with a good trading partner that Iran provides for us."

He disagreed with the U.S. sanctions against Iran, saying: "This kind of play of applying sanctions and forcing other countries to comply with the big power's decision is totally undemocratic ... This is bullying."

Mahathir called Trump "totally unpredictable" and said that "this one man, with one more term to go, can do a lot of damage to the whole world."