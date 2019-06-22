Miscalculations in the US-Iran conflict could lead to a 'world war,' says Malaysia's Mahathir

The United States is provoking Iran and growing risks of miscalculation could lead to a "world war," according to Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

"I think as far as I can see, it is America, which is making all the provocation," Mahathir told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on Saturday, when asked which side might be responsible for miscalculations.

"First, they withdrew from the (nuclear) treaty, and now they're sending warships to the Gulf, and doing things that will provoke Iran," he told CNBC in Bangkok, Thailand where Asian leaders were gathered for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

Tensions between the the U.S. and Iran tested new highs on Thursday, when Tehran shot down an unmanned American military spy drone.

The shooting of the drone prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to approve military strikes on several Iranian targets — but he abruptly called off the attacks late Thursday. The president said he withdrew the plan because he believed the loss of life — estimated to be about 150 people — would have been disproportionate to the downing of an unmanned drone.

"I am in no hurry," Trump said on Twitter Friday. "Our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go."