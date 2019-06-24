Tickets for 'Avengers: Endgame' rerelease go on sale starting today at major theater chains

While earnings usually come in substantially ahead of expectations — as much as 4 or 5 percentage points is not unusual — the downward direction in the outlook doesn't speak...Earningsread more
"We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country," Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.Politicsread more
Shopify debuts a new network to help it compete with Amazon.Marketsread more
"We missed being the dominant mobile operating system by a very tiny amount. We were distracted during our antitrust trial. We didn't assign the best people to do the work,"...Technologyread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020...Personal Financeread more
The strong dollar story could be over for now, and that's putting a shine on the 'anti-dollar' trade—gold.Market Insiderread more
Some traders think the energy rally is about to wane, despite the sector being one of June's big winners.ETF Edgeread more
Stocks with this one feature are poised to crush the market after a rate cut, according to Goldman Sachs.Marketsread more
An Air Canada passenger traveling to Toronto from a weekend in Quebec City found herself stranded alone on the tarmac and in the dark, in what she described as a "nightmare."Airlinesread more
The new cut will likely draw thousands back to theaters and could finally push "Avengers: Endgame" above and beyond the record $2.78 billion "Avatar" has earned since its...Entertainmentread more
"I believe it would be wise to take additional time and allow events to unfold" before deciding on rates, the Dallas Fed official said in an essay.The Fedread more
Marvel fans will soon be able to purchase tickets for the "Avengers: Endgame" rerelease due out on Friday.
Representatives from B&B Theaters in the U.S. and Cineworld in the U.K. told CNBC that tickets for showings of the new cut of "Endgame," which features a previously unreleased deleted scene and post-credit tribute after the credits, will be available late Monday on their websites.
AMC, however, said it expects the majority of its new "Endgame" showtimes to be added to its theater schedules by the end of day Tuesday.
The added content is a smart move by Disney, as is it will likely draw thousands back to theaters and could finally push "Avengers: Endgame" above and beyond the record $2.78 billion "Avatar" has earned since its release in 2009.
"Endgame" has earned nearly $2.75 billion globally.
This weekend is a good time to debut this new cut, as there are no major competitors debuting, only smaller budget films "Yesterday" and "Annabelle Comes Home," neither of which are categorized in the same genre as "Endgame."
Representatives for Disney and Marvel did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.