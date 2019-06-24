Cramer Remix: The fundamentals of evaluating stock moves

Stock trading is an endeavor that requires a lot of work to maximize an investment.

The process of researching and timing the market in itself is a full-time job, CNBC's Jim Cramer said. On Monday, the "Mad Money" host revealed the safest way that the average person can own stocks on a part-time effort.

"If you're trying to be an investor who doesn't need to stare at the tape all day long, it's nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune," Cramer said.

When it comes to making profit on an investment, perfection is not necessary, he said. Instead of spending too much energy in timing every move on the market, investors should focus on getting a return on investment.

"You don't need to be perfect at managing your money, you just need to be good enough ... " Cramer said. "That means you shouldn't waste your time trying to anticipate every little gyration in the market. It's too darn difficult and will rarely prove to be worth it."

In order to find success on the market, the host offered three keys to get started:

Don't chase perfection

"There's no point in trying to buy or sell stocks at the perfect moment. Nobody's that talented," Cramer said. "You need to accept results that are good enough, rather than trying to chase perfection."

Buy and homework

"You need to keep researching your companies after you own a piece of them, and if something goes terribly wrong, you've got to bail," he said. "I think it's a good idea to buy stocks slowly on the way down and sell them gradually on the way up."

Sit tight: invest, don't trade

"You want to be an investor, not a trader. You think you can time things perfectly and flit in and out, but most gains occur in concentrated bursts and you're liable to miss them if you're on the sidelines," Cramer said. "Again, if you've got the time and the inclination to trade, that's great. However, most people don't."

