Malaysia's 93-year-old leader on when he will step down: 'I will not go beyond three years'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

White House says US is prepared to negotiate with Iran without...

The secretary of State said he was traveling to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to make sure that the U.S. is "strategically aligned" with its allies.

Politicsread more

Mega Asian trade pact can go on without India for now, says...

Sixteen Asia Pacific countries have been negotiating the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership since 2013, with India's reluctance to open up its markets a major...

Asia Economyread more

Goldman Sachs is offering 'peanuts' to compensate for 1MDB:...

Goldman Sachs helped state firm 1MDB to raise $6.5 billion in 2012 and 2013, and collected higher-than-typical fees of $600 million for the deals.

Financeread more

Stocks in Asia trade lower; US-Iran tensions continue to linger

Stocks in Asia Pacific traded lower on Monday morning as tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to linger after the latter shot down an American surveillance drone.

Asia Marketsread more

Trump envoy says the downing of a US drone leaves Iran 'even more...

His comments come after a series of rapid escalations between Washington and Tehran.

World Politicsread more

Bill Gates and Big Oil back company that's sucking CO2 out of the...

Carbon Engineering wants to address climate change by capturing and removing carbon dioxide straight from the air, but many question whether partnering with oil and gas...

Technologyread more

Trump says US will impose 'major additional sanctions' against...

Trump's comments come after he called off strikes against the Islamic Republic this week over concerns that a military response would kill scores of people.

Politicsread more

Value investing might be dead — and here's what killed it

Value investing has become increasingly irrelevant thanks to central banks and technology, according to AB Bernstein.

Investingread more

American Airlines CEO: 'Politics' playing into certification of...

American Airlines' CEO Doug Parker told employees that politics are playing into federal officials' decision to allow the grounded Boeing 737 Max plane to fly again.

Airlinesread more

Here are the business issues to watch in the Democratic debates...

As candidates from Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to John Delaney jockey for position in the 2020 Democratic primary, business issues will come up in the first debates.

2020 Electionsread more

Trump says he never threatened to demote Fed Chair Powell, but...

"I didn't ever threaten to demote him," Trump said in an interview with NBC's Meet The Press that aired Sunday. "I'd be able to do that if I wanted, but I haven't suggested...

The Fedread more

Market's record gains are a 'little bit deceiving,' Wells Fargo...

Wells Fargo Securities' Chris Harvey believes interest rate cuts are not fully priced into the market.

Futures Nowread more
Asia Politics

Malaysia's 93-year-old leader on when he will step down: 'I will not go beyond three years'

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Key Points
  • Questions over when Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will step down and who will succeed him have intensified in recent weeks.
  • The 93-year-old leader told CNBC he will step down within three years and hand over the reins to Anwar Ibrahim — his protege-turned-rival before the two reconciled again to win last year's general elections.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (right) raises up Anwar Ibrahim's hand during by-election campaign in Port Dickson, Malaysia on October 8, 2018.
Adli Ghazali | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Mahathir Mohamad, the 93-year-old prime minister of Malaysia, said on Saturday that he will step down within three years and hand over the reins to Anwar Ibrahim — his protege-turned-rival before the two reconciled again to win last year's general elections.

Questions on when Mahathir will step down and who will succeed him have intensified in recent weeks. Even though Mahathir had said publicly that Anwar will replace him, there was speculation that the prime minister preferred his successor to be Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

And Mahathir's seeming refusal to commit to a clear timeline on when he will hand over power raised concerns about the stability of the Malaysian government, especially since the popularity of the ruling coalition has plunged.

"As far as I'm concerned, I have made a promise that I will step down and that Anwar will succeed me," the prime minister told CNBC's Tanvir Gill in Bangkok, Thailand, where he's attending a summit for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Mahathir had earlier said that his government needs three years to reduce Malaysia's debt from 80% of gross domestic product to 54%. When asked whether he would stay in office to see out that goal, Mahathir said: "No, I will not go beyond three years."

Instead, he said his priority is to enable Malaysia to "resolve this (debt) problem" even after he steps down.

Messy scenario

Before his current stint as Malaysia's prime minister, Mahathir held the same position in 1981-2003 when he led the Barisan Nasional — a political coalition that ruled Malaysia for 61 years before losing last year's general elections. Anwar was Mahathir's deputy in 1993-1998 before he was sacked, launching his career as an opposition political leader.

The two patched up when Mahathir turned against the coalition he once headed, partly because of the 1MDB scandal. Many political analysts said Mahathir was a major factor behind Barisan Nasional's election defeat last year.

VIDEO1:4001:40
Goldman Sachs' 1MDB compensation offer is 'not adequate': Malaysia's Mahathir
Squawk Box Asia

But given Mahathir's age, many analysts have also said that time is not on his side, and the prime minister should set a clear transition plan to minimize uncertainties in the country.

"There remains the risk, even though Mahathir often seems sprightlier than most of his cabinet, that the premier's health suddenly deteriorates, forcing him to step down before succession plans are firmed up," Peter Mumford, practice head of Southeast and South Asia at risk consultancy Eurasia Group, wrote in a recent note.

"This scenario could get very messy," he added.