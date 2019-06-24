Malaysia's 93-year-old leader on when he will step down: 'I will not go beyond three years'

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (right) raises up Anwar Ibrahim's hand during by-election campaign in Port Dickson, Malaysia on October 8, 2018.

Mahathir Mohamad, the 93-year-old prime minister of Malaysia, said on Saturday that he will step down within three years and hand over the reins to Anwar Ibrahim — his protege-turned-rival before the two reconciled again to win last year's general elections.

Questions on when Mahathir will step down and who will succeed him have intensified in recent weeks. Even though Mahathir had said publicly that Anwar will replace him, there was speculation that the prime minister preferred his successor to be Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

And Mahathir's seeming refusal to commit to a clear timeline on when he will hand over power raised concerns about the stability of the Malaysian government, especially since the popularity of the ruling coalition has plunged.

"As far as I'm concerned, I have made a promise that I will step down and that Anwar will succeed me," the prime minister told CNBC's Tanvir Gill in Bangkok, Thailand, where he's attending a summit for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Mahathir had earlier said that his government needs three years to reduce Malaysia's debt from 80% of gross domestic product to 54%. When asked whether he would stay in office to see out that goal, Mahathir said: "No, I will not go beyond three years."

Instead, he said his priority is to enable Malaysia to "resolve this (debt) problem" even after he steps down.