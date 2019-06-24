Oil markets are underestimating the impact of another flare-up in US-Iran tensions, analysts warn

Oil traders are under-prepared for another flare-up in U.S.-Iran tensions, energy analysts have told CNBC, as President Donald Trump's administration prepares to impose "major " new sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Six oil tankers and a U.S. spy drone have been attacked since May either in, or near, the Strait of Hormuz — the world's busiest transit lane for seaborne oil shipments that separates Iran from its neighboring Gulf states.

The flurry of attacks has escalated tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The prospect of another military conflict in the Middle East prompted international benchmark Brent crude to climb around 5% last week, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) jumped more than 10% — its biggest gain since December 2016.

Nonetheless, David Hewitt, an oil and gas analyst at Macquarie, told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Monday that oil traders were still underestimating the impact of another flare-up between Washington and Tehran.

When asked whether there is an insufficient amount of geopolitical risk premium priced into energy markets at present, Hewitt replied: "The simple answer is yes — and absolutely yes."