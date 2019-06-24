Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Caesars Entertainment, Dunkin', Spotify, Deere & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell Monday.Market Insiderread more
The major indexes have stretched to all-time highs and are riding one of their best first halves in decades.Trading Nationread more
The brokerage says that the globe is "one step away" from recession as the world's two largest economies head to the G-20 summit.Marketsread more
As candidates from Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to John Delaney jockey for position in the 2020 Democratic primary, business issues will come up in the first debates.2020 Electionsread more
A bipartisan team of senators introduced the DASHBOARD Act Monday, which would make social media companies disclose the value of user data.Technologyread more
Trump says he would impose additional sanctions against Iran in a bid to prevent the country obtaining nuclear weapons.World Politicsread more
The prospect of another military conflict in the Middle East prompted international benchmark Brent crude to climb around 5% last week.Energyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on MondayInvestingread more
Tensions between the U.S. and Iran will likely escalate in the near future, a former adviser to the Iranian government said on Monday.Energyread more
Millennial stocks are looking fly this month, and one name could be on the verge of exploding in the next year.Trading Nationread more
Chinese vice commerce minister said Monday that Beijing would like the U.S. to cancel "inappropriate" actions against Chinese companies.China Economyread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Caesars Entertainment — The casino operator's stock surged more than 16% in the premarket after Caesars agreed to be bought out by Eldorado Resorts for $17.3 billion in cash and stock, including debt.
Dunkin' Brands — An analyst at Wedbush upgraded Dunkin' Brands to "outperform" from "neutral," and raised his price target on the stock to $92 per share from $76 a share. The analyst said Dunkin's same-store sales are at an inflection point "that is underappreciated by the Street." Dunkin' shares rose 1.3% to $80.55 per share.
Hostess Brands — Hostess Brands was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" by an analyst at UBS. The analyst cited accelerating sales, the acquisition of a Chicago Bakery facility and strong free cash flow growth for the upgrade. Hostess shares climbed 1.4% in the premarket.
Deere — Jefferies upgraded the tractor maker to "buy" from "hold," noting that a "tightened global crop supply demand balance and positive momentum in farmer net income support double-digit large equipment growth through 2020." Deere shares rose 1.4%.
Spotify Technology — The music streaming service's stock slid 3.6% after Evercore ISI downgraded it to "underperform" from "in line." The firm also cut Spotify's price target to $110 per share from $125 a share. "We simply do not see a path by which SPOT can generate the level of gross profit demanded by Street estimates over the medium-term," Evercore ISI said.
International Paper — International Paper shares fell 1.2% after being downgraded by an analyst at Stephens to "equal weight" from "overweight." The analyst said the downgrade reflects uncertainty around "containerboard pricing pronouncements."
Alphabet — An analyst at MoffettNathanson trimmed his price target on the tech giant's stock to $1,250 per share from $1,290 a share, citing a "growing lack of conviction that Google can maintain their historic 20%+ revenue growth." Alphabet shares slipped 0.1% to around $1,123 per share before the bell.
United Technologies — United Technologies was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" by an analyst at Cowen. The analyst noted United's proposed merger with Raytheon favors the Dow member, adding its decline since the deal's announcement "offers a win-win for attractive standalone valuation or merger benefits." United Technologies shares climbed 1.1%.
Electronic Arts — Stephens named the video game maker its "best idea in the space" ahead of the Apex Legends Season 2 release on July 2. The research firm said Fortnite's popularity has "hit a lull," giving EA an opportunity to "capture momentum" with its Season 2 release.
Disney — Pixar's "Toy Story 4" hauled in $118 million in sales in its opening weekend, breaking a franchise record but falling short of expectations. Analysts had forecast the company would make at least $150 million in its first weekend.
—CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.