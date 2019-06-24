Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn's sentencing back on hold, again

Skip Navigation
Company earnings look like they will keep sliding through the...

While earnings usually come in substantially ahead of expectations — as much as 4 or 5 percentage points is not unusual — the downward direction in the outlook doesn't speak...

Trump slaps 'hard-hitting' sanctions on Iran over drone shootdown

"We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country," Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.

Analysts say this hot online company can compete with Amazon

Shopify debuts a new network to help it compete with Amazon.

Bill Gates says letting Android win mobile was his 'biggest...

"We missed being the dominant mobile operating system by a very tiny amount. We were distracted during our antitrust trial. We didn't assign the best people to do the work,"...

Bernie Sanders plans to end $1.6 trillion of student debt with a...

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020...

Anti-dollar trade makes outlook for gold much more bullish

The strong dollar story could be over for now, and that's putting a shine on the 'anti-dollar' trade—gold.

Energy, one of June's hottest sectors, may be running out of...

Some traders think the energy rally is about to wane, despite the sector being one of June's big winners.

Goldman Sachs says these stocks will outperform after a rate cut

Stocks with this one feature are poised to crush the market after a rate cut, according to Goldman Sachs.

Woman stranded alone on Toronto tarmac after falling asleep on...

An Air Canada passenger traveling to Toronto from a weekend in Quebec City found herself stranded alone on the tarmac and in the dark, in what she described as a "nightmare."

Tickets for 'Avengers: Endgame' rerelease go on sale starting...

The new cut will likely draw thousands back to theaters and could finally push "Avengers: Endgame" above and beyond the record $2.78 billion "Avatar" has earned since its...

Fed's Kaplan says it's 'too early' to decide if interest rates...

"I believe it would be wise to take additional time and allow events to unfold" before deciding on rates, the Dallas Fed official said in an essay.

Trump to issue executive order increasing transparency in...

President Trump on Monday issued an executive order that would pressure insurers, doctors and other providers to disclose more information about health-care prices.

Politics

Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn's sentencing back on hold, again

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • The criminal sentencing of President Donald Trump's first national security advisor Michael Flynn will be on hold for at least another two months, a federal judge said.
  • Judge Emmet Sullivan told Flynn's new lawyer and prosecutors that they should know by Aug. 31 whether they are ready for Flynn to be sentenced for his admitted crime of lying to the FBI about the nature of his discussions with Russia's then-ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak, in the weeks before Trump's inauguration.
  • The retired Army lieutenant general Flynn, who had pleaded guilty in December 2017 to a charge lodged by then-special counsel Robert Mueller, is expected to be called as a witness at the upcoming trial of two former business associates.
Former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs U.S. District Court, where he was expected to plead guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2017.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

The criminal sentencing of President Donald Trump's first national security advisor Michael Flynn will be on hold for at least another two months, a federal judge said Monday during a status conference hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Judge Emmet Sullivan told Flynn's new lawyer and prosecutors that they should let him know by Aug. 31 whether they are ready for Flynn to be sentenced for his admitted crime of lying to the FBI about the nature of his discussions with Russia's then-ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak, in the weeks before Trump's inauguration.

Sullivan told the parties to file their next status report by that date. Flynn's new lawyer, Sidney Powell, had wanted three months to get up to speed in the case by reviewing what she called a "massive" amount of material turned over by prosecutors.

In the meantime, the retired Army lieutentant general Flynn, who had pleaded guilty in December 2017 to a charge lodged by then-special counsel Robert Mueller, is expected to be called as a witness at the upcoming trial of two former business associates.

Flynn's appearance Monday in Sullivan's courtroom was his first since an aborted sentencing hearing last December, and the first with Powell, whom he hired after firing his previous lawyers.

Powell, a pro-Trump lawyer who previously had criticized the case against Flynn, said his cooperation with prosecutors as part of a plea deal is "ongoing."

Flynn originally was due to be sentenced by Sullivan in December 2018.

At that sentencing hearing, the judge verbally tore into Flynn, saying, "Arguably, you sold your country out."

But the judge also offered Flynn the opportunity to delay his sentencing until after his cooperation with federal prosecutors was completed. Flynn accepted that offer.

In the case scheduled to be tried next month in Virginia federal court, Flynn's former lobbying business partners Bijan Rafiekian and Kamil Alptekin are accused of unlawfully lobbying on behalf of Turkey. They have pleaded not guilty.